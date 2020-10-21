Cologne 2: Diego Schwartzman vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Match details

Fixture: (2) Diego Schwartzman vs Oscar Otte

Date: 22 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Diego Schwartzman vs Oscar Otte preview

After knocking on the doors of the top 10 for a long time, Diego Schwarztman finally managed to get over the hump by reaching his first Masters final in Rome and his first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open.

Schwartzman is currently ninth in the race to the ATP Finals in London. And with Roger Federer out for the year, the Argentine is in a good position to secure one of the two remaining berths at the season-ending event for the first time in his career.

Look who is training at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar! 👀Welcome back @dieschwartzman 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/C8imWx2PTu — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 16, 2020

His opponent is the 27-year-old German Oscar Otte, who was ranked No. 219 at the end of August but is now up to No. 141. Over the last couple of months Otte has reached the final of the ATP Challenger in Ostrava, won another Challenger title in France, and reached the second round of last week's ATP event in Cologne.

All the feels. 😊



What it means to @OscarOtte. pic.twitter.com/5QzcYxyigu — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

Diego Schwartzman vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

Oscar Otte during his second round match against Roger Federer at the 2019 French Open

This will be the first meeting between Diego Schwartzman and Oscar Otte, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diego Schwartzman vs Oscar Otte prediction

Diego Schwartzman

Oscar Otte is a solid player but has never broken into the top 100, presumably because he lacks a big weapon in his game. He came into the tournament as a lucky loser, after retiring due to an ankle injury in the first set of his final qualifying match against Damir Dzumhur.

Otte does have a lot of good wins in recent weeks, but if he is not fully fit against Diego Schwartzman on Thursday, he may not have too many chances to get a foothold in the match.

Known to be one of the hardest working and nicest guys on tour, Schwartzman's recent success is well-deserved. The Argentine moves like a bunny rabbit, can counterpunch from the back of the court with great effect, and has learnt to turn defense into offense incredibly well over the past couple of seasons.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.