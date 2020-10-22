Cologne 2: Jannik Sinner vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Gilles Simon

Date: 23 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: 2 pm CEST, 5.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Gilles Simon preview

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has had a dream run on the tour lately. He reached the quarterfinal of the 2020 Roland Garros tournament, where he beat the likes of David Goffin and Alexander Zverev before bowing out to the King of Clay Rafael Nadal.

Sinner took a brief break after the clay swing ended, but he has now picked up from where he had left off.

The 19-year-old has recorded two clinical victories in Cologne to set up a quarterfinal clash with Gilles Simon. Sinner thrashed Australia's James Duckworth 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round, and followed that up with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Gilles Simon

Simon on his part has had a hit-or-miss run over the last few weeks. He succumbed to Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Cologne 1 event, but has lifted his game this week. The 35-year-old veteran defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets to proceed to the Round of 16.

Simon then stunned the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the last eight. The Frenchman had lost to Shapovalov in the first round of Roland Garros, but he managed to avenge that defeat in some style on Thursday.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Gilles Simon have never played each other on the ATP tour before. Therefore, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Gilles Simon prediction

Jannik Sinner should seal his semifinal berth

Jannik Sinner has played some exceptional tennis lately. His return game in particular has been on point; Sinner has broken serve a whopping 11 times in the first two rounds of this tournament.

That said, while Gilles Simon is no longer the player he once was, he still has the ability to stay with anyone in the world. In the match against Shapovalov, the former World No. 6 never let his opponent win more than two games in a row. Simon broke the Canadian's serve seven times, while he took care of his own serve pretty efficiently.

If Simon shows the same consistency against Sinner, this quarterfinal match could be a tight encounter. But the Italian has been firmly in the groove of late, and it seems likely that he will be able to withstand whatever Simon throws at him.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.