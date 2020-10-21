Cologne 2: Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Date: 22 October 2020

Tournament: Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

Teenage prodigy Jannik Sinner has impressed everyone with his performances in 2020. The 19-year-old made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros this year (in his debut appearance at the tournament), before losing to King of Clay Rafael Nadal.

Sinner kicked off his campaign in Cologne 2 with a commanding performance against qualifier James Duckworth. The Italian won the match 6-2, 6-1, registering a solid 78% success rate on his first serve.

Sinner is ranked No. 46 on the men's tour right now, a career-best mark for him. The teenager has already beaten top 10 players three times this year, which is an impressive stat for any age.

On the other hand, Pierre-Hugues Herbert's first-round victory was not as straightforward as Sinner's. The 29-year-old quashed a comeback attempt from Tennys Sandgren in the Round of 32 before clinching a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Herbert went through the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw at Cologne, recording straight-sets wins over Rudolf Molleker and Sumit Nagal in the process. The Frenchman has already made it further in the tournament than he did in the singles draw at Cologne 1 last week, where he was ousted in the first round.

Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have never faced off on tour before. They go into this match with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

One of the most impressive aspects about Jannik Sinner is his mentality. The 19-year-old has a mature approach to the game that seems well beyond his years, which has greatly helped him on the tour this year.

The Italian also has plenty of unique facets to his game - especially his backhand. According to ATP, Sinner creates more spin on his backhand than any other player on tour.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert is an accomplished doubles player

Pierre-Hugues Herbert on his part is an excellent doubles player. The Frenchman has quick reflexes, great movement and solid groundstrokes, which he also uses to good effect in the singles arena.

Herbert won the doubles title with Nicolas Mahut in Cologne 1 last week, and so would be fully accustomed to the conditions. Sinner, however, looks in great touch at the moment and is likely to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.