Cologne 2: Tennys Sandgren vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championships 2020

Fixture: Tennys Sandgren vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Tournament: bett1Hulks Championships 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €325,610

Tennys Sandgren vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

After a forgettable clay-court swing, Tennys Sandgren will look to get his season back on track when he faces French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round at Cologne.

Sandgren suffered first-round exits at Rome and Hamburg, and bowed out of the French Open in the second round in what was a miserable run on the European clay.

The American also looked well off the pace in the St. Petersburg Open, losing to Aslan Karatsev in the first round.

Sandgren will hope to recapture some of the form he showed in the Cincinnati Masters, where he registered victories over Lorenzo Sonego and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the last 16.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert performed brilliantly in the qualifiers

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on the other hand, has been in much better form heading into the competition. Herbert was the top seed in qualifying and defeated Sumit Nagal and Rudolf Molleker in straight sets to book his spot in the main draw.

He will be looking to make amends for his opening-round exit at the Bett1Hulks Indoors event this past week.

Tennys Sandgren vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

Tennys Sandgren and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have never faced each other on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Tennys Sandgren vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

Tennys Sandgren is hoping to progress to the second round

Pierre-Hugues Herbert looked in fine touch in qualifying but Tennys Sandgren will pose a much sterner test than Nagal or Molleker, both of whom enjoy playing on slower surfaces.

Sandgren does not possess too many weapons but his quickness around the court and ability to put balls back in play can cause plenty of problems. The American is among the better returners on tour and that should hold him in good stead against Herbert, whose game revolves around a powerful first serve.

If Sandgren can make plenty of returns and engage Herbert in baseline rallies, he will fancy his chances of taking down the Frenchman. This has all the makings of a tight three-set encounter, but Sandgren should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Tennys Sandgren to win in three sets.