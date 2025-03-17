Comparing Mirra Andreeva & Jack Draper's paths to Indian Wells 2025 title: Who had it harder?

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open ended on Sunday, March 16, with the men's and women's singles finals taking place on the same day. While Jack Draper emerged victorious among the men, Mirra Andreeva was the last woman standing at Indian Wells this year.

Success at Indian Wells is huge for Draper and Andreeva's young careers on their respective Tours. Andreeva, 17, is currently on a 12-match win streak on the WTA Tour, which is groundbreaking for someone her age. She was the ninth seed at the event and had to win against three top 10 seeds en route to the title.

What makes it even more impressive for the teenager is that she beat top players like Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek for the second time in as many weeks at Indian Wells. Andreeva beat both Rybakian and Swiatek during her title run in Dubai. Her semifinal win over Swiatek was hugely significant, with the Pole being a two-time champion at Indian Wells.

Andreeva then got the better of Aryna Sabalenka in the final, earning the distinction of beating both the World No.1 and World No. 2 as she won the title. The Russian teenager was 1-4 against Sabalenka in the head-to-head and was already beaten handily twice by the Belarusian this year. In the final, a similar narrative was on the verge of happening as Andreeva lost the first set, but she rallied back to win the match in the third set.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. The Brit was the 13th seed at the event, and his title run had two wins against top-10-seeded players. Draper won his fourth-round match against third-seeded Taylor Fritz, a former champion at Indian Wells.

However, the Brit's most impressive win was over two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Spaniard had a 16-match win streak in the Californian desert and looked in prime form this year. Draper held his own in the match, winning in three sets, even after getting bagelled in the second set.

In his maiden Masters 1000 final, Draper showed no signs of nerves against 12th-seeded Holger Rune. The Dane already has a title at this level, having won the Paris Masters in 2022. However, Draper was in red-hot form, closing the match in clinical fashion in straight sets.

Andreeva and Draper's title runs were impressive, especially since both recorded wins over Swiatek and Alacaraz, respectively. However, Andreeva's run was harder as she had to replicate a similar run she had only a few weeks ago in Dubai.

Both Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper achieve career-best rankings after Indian Wells

In Picture: Jack Draper (Getty)

Jack Draper and Mirra Andreeva earned 990 points after their respective title wins at Indian Wells. Draper's points helped him improve his ranking by seven places and earned him his top 10 debut by taking him to No. 7. The Brit's previous best ranking was 12.

Meanwhile, Andreeva's 990 points saw her rise five places on the rankings and reach a career-high No. 6. Her previous best was No. 9, which she achieved after the title in Dubai.

