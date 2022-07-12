Comparing Novak Djokovic's record in Grand Slams against first-time finalists to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer: What the Serb has achieved that the other two haven't

Novak Djokovic overtook his 'Big 3' rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in a major stat by reaching the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. It was his 32nd appearance in a Grand Slam final - the most by a male player. By winning Sunday's final against Nick Kyrgios, the Serb maintained his 100% record in a Major final against first-time Slam finalists, something Nadal and Federer have not yet achieved.

HIs 32nd final was his fourth final against a player competing in his first-ever Grand Slam final. Djokovic has won all four of those matches, the latest against the Australian. Meanwhile, Nadal and Federer have both lost once each to a first-time Slam finalist.

The Serb defeated Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to win his 21st Grand Slam title, improving his win-loss record in finals to 21-11. The first debut finalist Djokovic faced was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2008 Australian Open final, which incidentally was the first-ever Major final for the Serbian player himself. He beat Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2) to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

The other two players on that list are Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini. While Djokovic beat Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2021 French Open final to win his second Roland Garros title, he overcame Berrettini 6-7 ,6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2021 Wimbledon. Interestingly, has beaten all four first-time Major finalists he has faced after losing the first set in each final.

How Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have fared against first-time Grand Slam finalists

Federer is second to Djokovic when it comes to the most number of Grand Slam finals played, with 31 appearances. Federer, who holds a 20-11 record in finals, has played six of his 31 finals against first-time Slam finalists. Federer has won five of those matches, with his only loss coming to Juan Martin Del Potro at the 2009 US Open. The Swiss great took a two-sets-to-one lead in the final, before Del Potro stormed back to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6–2.

In the other five finals, Federer defeated Marcos Baghdatis (2006 Australian Open), Fernando Gonzalez (2007 Australian Open), Djokovic (2007 US Open), Andy Murray (2008 US Open), and Robin Soderling (2009 French Open).

Nadal has the least number of losses compared to his Big-3 rivals in Grand Slam finals. He has a 22-8 win-loss record in 30 finals and holds the record for most Majors won. In those 30 finals, he has competed against eight different players who played in their maiden Grand Slam final at the time. Nadal's only loss to a first-time Slam finalist came against Stan Wawrinka (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) at the 2014 Australian Open.

In the other seven finals, Nadal defeated Mariano Puerta (2005 French Open), Tomas Berdych (2010 Wimbledon), David Ferrer (2013 French Open), Kevin Anderson (2017 US Open), Dominic Thiem (2018 French Open), Daniil Medvedev (2019 US Open), and Casper Ruud (2022 French Open).

Meanwhile, Djokovic added a few other milestones to his name by winning the 2022 Wimbledon title.

Some other big milestones achieved by Novak Djokovic at 2022 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic moved into second place behind Rafael Nadal on the list of most men's singles Grand Slam title wins, with his 21st title courtesy of the Wimbledon victory. He also became the first player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon after dropping the first set in the quarterfinals and semifinals as well as in the final.

The Serb lost the first two sets against Jannik Sinner, the first set to Cameron Norrie (SF), and the first set against Kyrgios (final). He came back in each of those matches with quick responses to eventually win the trophy.

The 35-year-old also became the first male player in the Open Era to win two different Grand Slams seven times each. He has won nine titles at the Australian Open, his most successful Major, and now has seven at Wimbledon.

