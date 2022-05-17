"Comparisons with Rafael Nadal have done a lot of damage" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa believes comparing Spanish tennis players with Rafael Nadal have proven to be detrimental on the professional front.

Nadal is regarded by many as the greatest of all time, having gone past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race by clinching a record-breaking 21st Major at this year's Australian Open.

Naturally, the Mallorcan is often used as a shining example for most tennis players regardless of their age, gender, or achievements on tour. The comparisons increase if the other player is from Spain, as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa have realized in recent years.

But speaking during a recent presentation ceremony for one of her sponsors, Badosa pointed out that comparisons with the Mallorcan have done more harm than good, given that it is "impossible" to replicate the latter's enormous success.

"Comparisons with him have done a lot of damage and it is impossible to rule out his legacy," Paula Badosa said. "We're talking about the best athlete in history, not only in Spain. Someone like that happens once every thousand years. We have to stay with that we have been lucky but repeating Rafa's is impossible, although I hope I'm wrong."

Badosa further highlighted how every accomplishment achieved by other Spaniards pales in comparison to Nadal's, even if they win a Masters 1000 event. Having said that, the 24-year-old admitted that the comparisons have a positive side as well since they provide "inspiration" on a personal level, even if they don't work on a professional one.

"It is difficult to come after him because everything that is done seems to be little," she said. "Doing a few quarters in a Grand Slam or winning Indian Wells is little in the country we are in, it has spoiled us. The positive thing is that it has served as inspiration, when I'm in a bad moment I always think about what he would do. But at a professional level it's not good to spend all day comparing ourselves with him."

"Hopefully Rafael Nadal will be around for many more years because he helps Spanish sport a lot" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa was also quizzed about Rafael Nadal's retirement during the ceremony. She responded by pointing out how talk of the Mallorcan calling it a day has never achieved fruition.

Badosa believes Nadal is a physical specimen who keeps getting better with age. She also expressed her desire for her compatriot to keep playing for "many more years," explaining how his presence is an asset for Spain and its sport.

"At the time, many years ago, we said that he was going to be retired and he has never been; he has always surprised and has gotten better," Badosa said. "He is a machine, for me he is from another planet what have you done.

"Hopefully he will be around for many more years because he helps Spain a lot, Spanish sport," she added. "I don't know how much he can have left."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee