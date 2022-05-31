"Congrats" - Carlos Alcaraz wishes Holger Rune as teenage duo prepare for French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune have both made it to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time ever. While Alcaraz made a third-round exit at Roland Garros last year, Rune has advanced to the last eight on his tournament debut.

The Spaniard, who entered the quarterfinals on Sunday, congratulated Rune, who got there a day later following a win over World No. 4 and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz managed three straight-set wins in the run up to the quarterfinals, but survived a close call in the second round against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who stretched the teenager to a five-set thriller.

Meanwhile, Rune accounted for Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen, and Hugo Gaston without dropping a set before getting past Tsitsipas in four. The 19-year-old from Copenhagen is the first Danish player to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The Dane joins Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner as the only other debutants to have made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros since 2005.

Interestingly, the 2022 edition of the French Open is the first Grand Slam since 1994 that features two teenagers in the quarterfinals.

What lies ahead for Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune at the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz demolished Alexander Zverev in the 2022 Madrid Open final

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open, while Holger Rune and Casper Ruud will be involved in an all-Scandinavian affair.

The German leads the head-to-head against Alcaraz by a 2-1 margin thanks to wins in the Round of 32 at Acalpulco and the semifinals in Vienna, both of which came last year.

But the teen sensation got on the board after breezing past Zverev with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win in the final of the Madrid Open earlier this year.

Casper Ruud has beaten his quarter-final opponent in all three of their previous meetings. He got the better of Rune twice in Monte-Carlo (2021 and 2022) and once at the Swedish Open, all in straight sets.

The Dane put up a brave fight in their most recent encounter at Monte-Carlo, going down 7-6(5), 7-5.

Rune will be high on confidence heading into the quarterfinals following his maiden ATP title at the Bavarian International in May, where he beat top-seed Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16.

