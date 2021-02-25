Cordoba Open 2021: Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria

Date: 26 February 2021

Tournament: Cordoba Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cordoba, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $325,270

USA - Tennis Channel | India - Discovery

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria preview

Benoit Paire registered his first win of the 2021 season by defeating Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the Cordoba Open. He will next take on Federico Coria in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Coria, prevailed over fellow countryman Francisco Cerundolo on Wednesday, winning 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

For Benoit Paire, the win over Nicolas Jarry was only the second since the tour resumed in August last year. The 31-year-old had been on a six-match losing streak since beating Kwon Soon-woo in the opening round at Roland Garros.

Additionally, this is also Paire’s first quarterfinal appearance since the Auckland Open in January last year, where he had finished as the runner-up.

The Frenchman wasn't his usual erratic self in the match against Jarry. Paire served only four double faults, a massive improvement over the 23 that he committed in his first-round loss to Egor Gerasimov at the Australian Open.

More surprisingly, Paire didn't get broken a single time against Jarry despite facing eight break points. The 31-year-old also returned well as the match progressed, doing particularly well on the backhand return.

The 95-ranked Federico Coria, meanwhile, has come through his fixtures against Dominik Koepfer and Francisco Cerundolo without much trouble. Barring a blip in the first set against his countryman Cerundolo, Coria has been in cruise control throughout.

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Federico Coria leads Benoit Paire in the head-to-head.

Federico Coria leads Benoit Paire 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two faced each other in the second round of the French Open last year, with the Argentine winning in four sets.

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria prediction

Clay is undoubtedly the best surface for both Benoit Paire and Federico Coria. Needless to say this promises to be an enthralling contest, especially since Paire seems to have rediscovered his touch.

When on song, Paire is one of the most skilled players in the world; he has the uncanny ability to find winners from anwhere on the court. However, hitting through Coria’s defense may not be the easiest of tasks.

The battle between Coria's inside-out forehand and Paire’s backhand will be a treat to watch. The two players will also be looking to open up the court with the down-the-line backhand, which is a money shot for them both.

Coria doesn't have the biggest of serves though. And with Paire returning solidly so far, the Frenchman could very well go on to register back-to-back wins for the first time in over a year.

Prediction: Benoit Paire to win in three sets.