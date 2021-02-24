Cordoba Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato

Date: 25 February 2021

Tournament: Cordoba Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cordoba, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $325,270

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato preview

2020 finalist and top seed Diego Schwartzman takes on Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the second round of the Cordoba Open on Thursday.

Schwartzman had a remarkable 2020 season, reaching the final of the Rome Masters and the semifinal at Roland Garros, as well as qualifying for the year-end ATP Finals. However, his start to 2021 has been less than ideal.

The Argentine lost in the group stages of the ATP Cup to Daniil Medvedev, before surprisingly crashing out of the Australian Open in the third round. Schwartzman lost to qualifier Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

The World No. 9 is now back on his favourite surface - clay - and will face off against former Roland Garros semifinalist Marco Cecchinato after receiving a first-round bye.

Marco Cecchinato

Cecchinato has failed to live up to the promise he showed back in 2018 and 2019. He reached a Slam semifinal and broke into the top 20 of the ATP rankings during that period, but has tumbled down the rankings since.

Advertisement

That said, the Italian remains a dangerous claycourt player. He beat the likes of Kyle Edmund and Alex de Minaur on the surface last year, and he comes into Thursday's match against Schwartzman on the back of a win over Hugo Dellien in the first round.

Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato head-to-head

The second round encounter in Cordoba is the fourth meeting between the two players on tour. Diego Schwartzman currently leads the head-to-head 2-1 over Marco Cecchinato.

The Argentine defeated Cecchinato at the Montreal and Madrid Masters in 2019, but was taken to a deciding set each time. In that same year, the Italian triumphed over Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 in the Buenos Aires final.

Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato prediction

Diego Schwartzman

Despite a poor run in Australia, Diego Schwartzman comes into the match against Marco Cecchinato as the overwhelming favorite given his ranking and history on clay.

The Argentine is undoubtedly one of the best claycourters in the men's game right now. His dogged counterpunching style of tennis has even foiled Rafael Nadal in the recent past.

Advertisement

Cecchinato will look to use his variety and his excellent single-handed backhand to put pressure on Schwartzman early, perhaps even targeting the 28-year-old's underwhelming serve. But if Schwartzman is at his best, he should get past the Italian with ease and signal the start of a title challenge in his home country.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.