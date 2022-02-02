Cordoba Open 2022: Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Baez

Date: 3 February 2022

Tournament: Cordoba Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cordoba, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Baez preview

Garin at the 2021 French Open

Third seed Cristian Garin will lock horns with home favorite Sebastian Baez in the second round of the 2022 Cordoba Open on Thursday.

Garin's start to the 2022 season has been a little rough. He lost two of his three group matches at the ATP Cup, with his lone victory coming after his opponent retired in the third set. At the Australian Open, he reached the third round for the first time after two grueling five-set wins, but lost to Gael Monfils in straight sets.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast CHI CHI CHI!

LE LE LE!

CHI-LE CHI-LE!



Iconic.



Cristian Garin wins 6-7(1) , 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 & it was beautiful to see him celebrate with the people who cheered him on for 4 hours & 35 minutes. CHI CHI CHI!LE LE LE!CHI-LE CHI-LE!Iconic.Cristian Garin wins 6-7(1) , 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 & it was beautiful to see him celebrate with the people who cheered him on for 4 hours & 35 minutes. https://t.co/CxK7ykaAX5

The World No. 18 is now back on his beloved clay, the surface he's most comfortable on as evidenced by his five titles on it. He's a former champion at the Cordoba Open, winning the title in 2020, and will be aiming for more success this time around as well.

Sebastian Baez at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals

Sebastian Baez started his campaign at the Cordoba Open by defeating veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6(6), 7-5.

The young Argentinian secured his maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2022 Australian Open by defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas in the opening round. He lost in the second round to Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. Nevertheless, he achieved a career-high ranking of World no. 77.

Beaz made his ATP tour debut in 2021 at the Chile Open, where he lost in the first round, and secured his first main-draw win at the Hamburg Open. The 21-year-old competed primarily on the Challenger circuit last year, winning six titles.

The Argentinian also qualified for the Next Gen Finals, where he reached the semifinals.

Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Baez prediction

The Chilean at the 2021 US Open

Both players are extremely comfortable on clay, but Garin's experience should give him a slight edge in this encounter. Baez is a promising young prospect, and given how the Chilean has played so far in 2022, it should be a fairly balanced match.

Garin has traditionally done well during the South American clay swing and could be inspired to step up his game in familiar surroundings. The Chilean is equipped with a decent serve but does even better on return. He's solid from the baseline and is a good mover on the surface.

Baez has the game to do well and make it a competitive match, but is yet to defeat a top-20 opponent. His lack of experience on the ATP tour could turn the tide in favor of his opponent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala