Craig Tiley hails Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez for leading tour's "transition", Raducanu says she is "pumped" for 2022

In the latest episode of the AO Podcast, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley spoke about a range of topics, including the rapid rise of talented youngsters on both the WTA and ATP Tours. According to Tiley, the likes of Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez coming through on the big stage have marked a "transition" from the old guard.

Raducanu and Fernandez contested the first all-teen final at a Grand Slam in over two decades at the US Open. The duo drew widespread attention as they managed to oust a series of much more experienced opponents on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"Yeah, there’s always a transition," Craig Tiley said. "We’ve enjoyed 15 years of these established champions. Serena and Venus on the women’s side and Maria Sharapova who’s just recently retired."

"And then, on the men’s side," he continued. "Roger and Rafa but the gap between those greats and the young players are now close."

Raducanu after beating Fernandez at the 2021 US Open final.

Raducanu is currently vacationing with her family ahead of the 2022 pre-season. The Brit recently posted some photographs of her vacation on social media in which she can be seen riding a speedboat and enjoying the sunset.

Raducanu revealed that it was her first holiday in over seven years, before adding that she was feeling "ready & pumped" for the pre-season.

"Couple flicks from my first holiday in 7 yrs!! Feeling so ready & pumped for pre season," Raducanu wrote.

"It’s gonna be really exciting" - Craig Tiley's early impressions for 2022 Australian Open

Craig Toley at the 2021 Australian Open.

Craig Tiley also shared his thoughts about the competition at the 2022 Australian Open. Recalling Raducanu and Fernandez's runs at the US Open, he said the field remained wide open on the men's and women's sides.

Particularly impressed by the depth of the women's game in recent years, he said fans can expect a "really exciting" edition of the Australian Open in 2022.

"That’s somewhere like Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez at the finals of the US Open," Tiley said. "These were two names that people didn’t know about. In 2019, Leylah Fernandez was in the finals in AO juniors."

"So, it’s gonna be really exciting - both tours men and women, particularly, in the women’s side," he added. I think it’s gonna be more open."

