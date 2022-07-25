Croatia Open 2022: Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Umag

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic

Date: 26 July 2022.

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: First round

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic preview

Fifth seed Alex Molcan will take on Duje Ajdukovic in the first round of the Croatia Open on Tuesday. He's been on the rise this season, with 24 wins from 41 matches and scoring second-place finishes at the Marrakech Open and Lyon Open.

The Slovakian entered Hamburg on the back of a third-round exit at Wimbledon, outfoxed by Eastbourne International winner Taylor Fritz. He collected competent wins against Marko Topo, Pablo Carreno Busta and Borna Coric but buckled under pressure against World No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Spaniard put an end to Molcan's inspiring run at the claycourt event, ousting him in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

Duje Ajdukovic, on the other hand, will be making his first appearance on the main tour this year at the Croatia Open. He's had a mediocre season so far, amassing 16 wins from 31 matches and making semifinal appearances at the ITF M25 Antalya and Las Palmas Challengers.

The 21-year-old's biggest win this season came against former World No. 6 Giles Simon in the qualifiers at Wimbledon. He was one win away from making the main draw at the grasscourt Major but couldn't get over the line against Swiss tennis pro-Alexander Ritschard.

Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic head-to-head

Molcan and Ajdukovic have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Molcan -550 -4.5(-140) Over 21.5(+100) Duje Ajdukovic +360 +4.5(+100) Under 21.5(-145)

Alex Molcan vs Duje Ajdukovic prediction

The tie will be heavily tilted towards Molcan, considering his recent run of form, vast experience in the ATP tour and consistent performances throughout the year. He was unfortunate not to be on the winning side in both of his final appearances, which were on clay.

Molcan has made positive adjustments to his game in the last few months. Apart from his efficient groundstrokes off both wings, he's added some variety to his game by catching opponents off guard on numerous occasions with accurate drop shots. Ajdukovic could also have trouble getting easy points off the Slovakian as he's extremely quick on his toes and has a great physical presence on the court.

The Croatian, on the contrary, has also played some of his best tennis on clay, but not on the main tour. He'll be entering Umag on the back of a three-match losing streak and will be eager to make amends in his hometown with a spirited performance in the first round.

Ajdukovic possesses a strong two-handed backhand and has a decent overall game but won't have too much time to make a dent against Molcan. The Slovakian's game looks extremely sharp and is improving from strength to strength at the moment. He should be able to continue his formidable run and progress through to the second round.

Pick: Molcan to win in three sets.

