Croatia Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Umag

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar

Date: July 27, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Round of 16

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar preview

Sinner returns to action after Wimbledon.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will square off against Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 at the Croatia Open in Umag on Wednesday.

Though the Italian star is yet to win a title this season, he has enjoyed a decent run this year, winning 31 out of the 40 matches he has played. The World No. 10 has struggled with a few injuries which have kept him from performing to the best of his abilities. A knee injury has forced Sinner to retire mid-match on three occasions in 2022.

US Open Tennis @usopen Make it a Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance on every surface for Jannik Sinner! Make it a Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance on every surface for Jannik Sinner! https://t.co/gnFBtTFbvM

The 20-year-old displayed a phenomenal level of tennis at Wimbledon as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set match. Facing eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, Sinner won the first two sets, but could not close out the match. In the fourth set, the youngster slipped and injured his ankle, due to which he could not participate in the Hamburg Open last week.

Jaume Munar is looking for his first ATP singles title.

Jaume Munar has a win-loss record of 14-15 this year. The Spaniard participated in all three Grand Slam events in 2022. While he couldn't get past the second round at any Major, he fought hard in all by taking each match to the fifth set before bowing out. Last week, he was beaten by Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

The World No. 59 will be looking to reach the quarterfinals in Umag by causing an upset when he faces Sinner. In his Round of 32 clash against Sweden's Mikael Ymer, Munar recovered from a set down to win the match in three sets. The 25-year-old converted seven of 17 break points and won 76% of his first-serve points to defeat Ymer 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Sinner and Munar, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -225 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-105) Jaume Munar +175 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-135)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Jaume Munar prediction

Given his performances this year, especially at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Sinner is the favorite to win. However, this is his first event since the grasscourt Major and it remains to be seen if he has fully recovered from the ankle injury.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon An audacious Jaume Munar lob takes our @HSBC_Sport Play of the Day An audacious Jaume Munar lob takes our @HSBC_Sport Play of the Day 💫#Wimbledon https://t.co/X6MoWLzOeP

Munar, on the other hand, has played two tournaments since Wimbledon and has the advantage when it comes to match practice. He used his big serve to trouble Cameron Norrie in London last month and could use it again to attack Sinner.

Whoever wins Wednesday's match will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or the winner of the clash between Alex Molcan and Duje Ajdukovic.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far