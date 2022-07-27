Croatia Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Umag

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato

Date: 28 July, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato preview

Lorenzo Musetti will look to have a good run at the Croatia Open

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti will face compatriot Marco Cecchinato in the first round of the Croatia Open on Thursday.

Musetti has won 19 out of 35 matches so far this season, winning his maiden ATP tour title at the Hamburg European Open last week.

The 20-year-old started the tournament by coming back from a set down to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3 in the opening round. He followed it up by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to seal his place in the semifinals. He then triumphed 6-3, 7-6(3) over Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final, where he would face Carlos Alcaraz.

Musetti beat the Spaniard 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to lift the title and move up 31 spots to No. 31 in the ATP rankings.

The 20-year-old entered the Croatia Open as the eighth seed and ousted Aljaz Bedene in the first round. He beat the Slovenian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to seal his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

World No. 151 Cecchinato has won three out of nine matches so far this season, having mostly competed on the Challenger circuit and the qualifying rounds of ATP level tournaments.

After his second-round exit at the French Open, the Italian competed in a number of Challenger competitions before qualifying for the main draw of the Croatia Open. Cecchinato was up against local lad Mili Poljicak and beat him 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 to book his place in the last 16 of the competition.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato head-to-head

Musetti has a 1-0 head-to-head lead over Cecchinato, having beaten him 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open last year. Whoever wins the match will face either Sebastian Baez or Franco Agamenone in the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato odds

Player Name Moneyline Lorenzo Musetti -275 Marco Cecchinato +220

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Marco Cecchinato prediction

Musetti has been in fine form of late and will enter the match as the favorite.

Having won the Hamburg European Open, the 20-year-old will be in good spirits at Umag. Musetti generates plenty of topspin on his groundstrokes, particularly his backhand, and is able to create good angles as well. The World No. 31 isn't afraid to mix things up with the odd drop shot.

Cecchinato has a solid defensive game and his on-court movement will come in handy while dealing with Musetti's groundstrokes. The 29-year-old will have to be at his very best if he is to stand a chance against his compatriot. One thing he has going for him is plenty of experience on the tour.

Musetti found the going hard against Bedene in the first round but given his recent performances, he should be able to get the better of Cecchinato and reach the quarterfinals in Umag.

Pick: Musetti to win in straight sets.

