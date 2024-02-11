Dallas 2024 final: Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Dallas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, Dallas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $756,020

Live telecast: United Kingdom - Sky TV | United States: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sports.

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron preview

Second-seed Tommy Paul of the United States will face his compatriot Marcos Giron in the final of the Dallas Open on Sunday.

Paul, who is ranked 15th in the world, has been in fantastic form in the tournament and has not dropped a single set in his three matches so far.

He beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-2 in the second round and then beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinal. The 26-year-old American then thrashed his compatriot Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal to qualify for the summit clash.

Giron, too, has had a smooth ride so far and is yet to lose a set in the tournament. He beat Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-1, 6-4 in the first round and then beat Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

He then beat top seed Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 in the quarterfinal and then thrashed fourth-seed Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinal.

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron head-to-head.

The two players have met each other twice and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Giron won their clash at the Miami Open in 2021, but Paul won at the Canadian Open in 2023.

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul Marcos Giron

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron prediction

The final should see a baseline slugfest between two strict baseliners. Both Paul and Giron prefer to stay on the baseline for the most part and the final should be no exception.

Giron was particularly impressive in the semifinal, displaying exceptional defense against Mannarino and also stunning the latter with backhand passing shots. However, he might not get the chance to repeat the act in the final, as Paul is unlikely to come to the net often.

Giron has a slightly more powerful backhand that should help him in the marginally faster conditions in Dallas. However, Paul's forehand is more reliable and he also has more experience.

Hence, it should be an absorbing final, but Paul should have enough quality to see him through in the end. Paul thus remains the favorite to win the title.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.