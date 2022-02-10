Dallas Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Reilly Opelka vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

Date: 10 February 2022

Tournament: Dallas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App

Reilly Opelka vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe preview

Second seed Reilly Opelka will open his Dallas Open campaign with a Round of 16 match against World No. 231 Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on Thursday.

Since making the final of the 2021 Toronto Masters and following that up with a fourth-round showing at the US Open, Opelka has failed to put any big results on tour. The 6'11'' American has been struggling for consistency even in the new season.

After a loss to compatriot Maxime Cressy in Melbourne, Opelka registered a semifinal finish in Sydney. But he failed to sustain that form and crashed out in the third round of the Australian Open, going down to Denis Shapovalov.

With the tour moving back to home soil, the World No. 23 would be hoping to make a strong impression and build some much-needed rhythm.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, meanwhile, has never been higher than 71st in the world rankings. Currently languishing at the 231st position, the southpaw largely plies his trade on the ATP Challenger circuit.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in action at 2019 Wimbledon Championships

But Stebe has come to Dallas on the back of some strong results, which include a couple of Challenger semifinals. The German continued his momentum earlier this week, winning a couple of matches to secure a main-draw berth at the Dallas Open.

On Tuesday, Stebe powered 15 aces past World No. 105 Denis Kudla in the first round to eke out a gritty 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 win.

Reilly Opelka vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe head-to-head

Reilly Opelka leads the head-to-head against Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-0. The American won their only previous encounter 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1, which came in the first round of Wimbledon 2019.

Reilly Opelka vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe prediction

Opelka in action at 2022 Australian Open

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe has been highly efficient on serve in the three matches he has played this week. He has blasted a total of 37 aces so far, and his lefty arm has been quite difficult to read.

The German enjoys playing on quick surfaces, where he can control the points with his serve and aggressive forehand. But he does have a tendency to lose the shape on his groundstrokes when put under pressure, leading to a few too many unforced errors.

Reilly Opelka, on his part, would look to dominate the proceedings right from the start with his booming serve and powerful game. Stebe has already played three long three-setters this week, and his fitness levels would be tested by the pace of Opelka's shots.

The American, who will be playing his first match of the tournament, should be able to come through if he capitalizes on his inherent strengths in the matchup.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid