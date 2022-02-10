Dallas Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron

Date: 11 February 2022

Tournament: Dallas Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron preview

Top seed Taylor Fritz will take on fellow American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dallas Open on Friday.

Fritz has been in great form this season. The American defeated both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie at the ATP Cup, before taking down the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old also pushed World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in their fourth-round encounter, narrowly missing out on making his first Major quarterfinal.

The American was given a bye as the top seed in Dallas, and then routinely defeated Jack Sock in the second round.

Marcos Giron at the 2021 Rotterdam Open

Giron, unlike Fritz, has not had a positive start to the year. The World No. 70 lost in the opening round in each of the three tournaments he played in Australia prior to traveling to Dallas.

But he has rediscovered some of his best form in his home tournament, defeating Tennys Sandgren in straight sets and Liam Broady in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Dallas will be the second match between the two players, with Taylor Fritz leading the head-to-head 1-0. Fritz defeated his compatriot 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the 2021 Miami Masters.

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2021 Paris Masters

Given his superior ranking and form coming into this match, Taylor Fritz is the overwhelming favourite to advance. The American has made steady progress the past couple of years and recently cracked the top 20 of the world rankings.

The 24-year-old has a powerful serve and forehand, and his backhand is steady. He has also improved his movement and can stay with the top players in longer rallies.

Giron has a steady baseline game but does not really possess any weapons to trouble Fritz with. The American will have to rely on his own movement, and hope Fritz has a poor serving day in order to pull off the upset. But that's unlikely to happen, given Fritz's recent form.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram