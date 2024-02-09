Dallas Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ben Shelton vs (7) Jordan Thompson

Date: February 10, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Dallas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United Kingdom - Sky TV | United States: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sports

Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Third seed Ben Shelton will take on seventh seed Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open 2024 on Saturday.

Shelton announced himself on the main tour with a maiden quarterfinal run at the Australian Open last year. He hasn't looked back since and has turned into a formidable competitor. The American captured his first title at the Japan Open and also reached the semifinals of the US Open 2023.

He entered the Dallas Open on the back of a disappointing third-round exit at the Australian Open 2024. The youngster breezed past Micheal Mmoh in his opening encounter 6-3, 6-3 and is one of the favorites to lift the title in Dallas.

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Jordan Thompson, on the contrary, had a decent season last year, chalking up 19 wins from 42 matches and a runner-up finish at the Libema Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Newport, Washington and Chengdu.

Thompson entered the Dallas Open on the back of a second-round exit in Melbourne. He outclassed the likes of Adam Neff and Denis Kudla en route to the last eight. The Australian cruised past Kudla in the second round 6-1, 6-1.

Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Thompson 2-0. He defeated the Australian most recently at the 2023 Japan Open.

Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson odds

Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Shelton and Thompson will face off in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open on Friday. It will be a mouthwatering contest as both players possess the quality to put up a vigorous performance. Considering their recent results at the highest level, Shelton will be the favorite to make it through to the semi-final.

Shelton is making a significant impact on the men's tour, reaching the last four at the US Open despite a rough season. His fiery serve and accurate forehand can cause problems for opponents, and he must be ready to make in-game adjustments and showcase his versatility.

Thompson, who started the year with a successful semifinal finish at the Brisbane International, will be confident in his chances of achieving a result in this bout. The Australian will be aware of the challenge that lies ahead and will need to put up a flawless performance to get a result.

Thompson's well-rounded game will present a stern challenge for Shelton in the quarterfinals, but the American should be able to show some character and use his elite skill set to solve this riddle.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.