Dallas Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh

Date: February 8

Tournament: Dallas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dallas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United Kingdom - Sky TV | United States: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sports

Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Third seed Ben Shelton will take on Micheal Mmoh in the second round of the Dallas Open 2024 on Thursday (February 8).

Shelton is slowly becoming a serious contender on the main tour. He had a propitious season last year, chalking up 26 wins from 50 matches, including a title-winning run at the Japan Open. He also reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and semi-finals of US Open in 2023.

The 21-year-old will enter Dallas on the back of a third-round exit at the Australian Open 2024. He outfoxed Roberto Bautista Agut and Christopher O'Connell in the first two matches but couldn't edge past Adrian Mannarino in the last 32. The Frenchman beat Shelton in an absorbing showdown which ended 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

2023 US Open - Day 6 2024 Australian Open - Day 6

On the contrary, Micheal Mmoh had a tough season last year, amassing 13 wins from 23 matches along with a quarter-final appearance at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the third rounds of the Australian Open and the US Open last year.

Mmoh entered Dallas on the back of a quarter-final finish at the Open Su de France. He began his Dallas Open campaign breezing past Emilio Nava in straight sets. The 26-year-old will be eager to present a stern challenge to fellow American Shelton in the next round.

Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Mmoh is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton -375 -1.5(-140) Under 22.5(-120) Micheal Mmoh +270 +1.5(+100) Over 22.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ben Shelton vs Micheal Mmoh prediction

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Fans can expect a thrilling match between Ben Shelton and Michael Mmoh in the second round of the Dallas Open. Both players have made a decent start to the new calendar year and will be keen to improve their results even further.

Considering their recent results on the main tour and impact at the highest level so far, Shelton will be the favorite to come out on top. He has all the ingredients to become a top player on tour. Apart from a rocketing serve and stable presence on the baseline, he also holds the composure to get out of tough in-game situations against top players.

Shelton will need to be more clinical this year and try to work on his tactical acumen to capture important titles. Mmoh, on the contrary, is known for his potent groundstrokes from the baseline and well-rounded overall game. He is still chasing his first title on the main tour and will be determined to make a serious impact this year.

Against a talented player like Shelton, Mmoh will need to play out of skin and make the most of the opportunities that come his way. If he serve’s well and stays focused throughout the tie, he could cause problems for his opponent.

Ultimately, the player who isn’t afraid to take calculated risks and adapts to the conditions well, will have the upper hand in this tie. Mmoh has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to Shelton, but the youngster should be able to sustain the pressure and pull out his bag of tricks in this All-American clash in Dallas.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.