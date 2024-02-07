Dallas Open 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth

Tournament: Dallas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dallas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United Kingdom - Sky TV | United States: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sports

Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth preview

2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 1

Fifth seed Christopher Eubanks will take on James Duckworth in the second round of the Dallas Open 2024 on Thursday.

Eubanks had a promising season last year, amassing 21 wins from 41 matches and a title-winning run at the Mallorca Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, Atlanta Open and the Wimbledon Championships 2023.

The American entered Dallas on the back of a second-round exit at the Australian Open. He began his campaign cruising past Steve Johnson in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Eubanks will be hoping to perform at a high level this week.

2024 Brisbane International: Day 6

Meanwhile, James Duckworth played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2023. He chalked up title-winning runs at the Shenzen Challenger and Playford Challenger and also reached the first round of the US Open through the qualifiers.

Duckworth began the new season on a confident note, reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International and the semifinals of the Cleveland Challenger. He put up a solid performance in the first round of the Dallas Open, outclassing Zachary Svajda in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-1.

Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth head-to-head

The head-to-head between Eubanks and Duckworth is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks -165 -1.5(+145) Under 23.5(-105) James Duckworth +130 +1.5(-210) Over 23.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Christopher Eubanks vs James Duckworth prediction

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 1

An exciting contest is on the cards between Eubanks and Duckworth in the second round of the Dallas Open on Thursday. Both players will be eager to build momentum early into the season and register a strong result in Dallas. Considering their experience on the main tour and results at the highest level, Eubanks will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

The American relies heavily on his towering serve but has also worked towards improving his overall game in the last 18 months. He will be hoping to keep a check on his errors and play his natural game against Duckworth.

The Australian, on the contrary, is slowly finding his feet on the main tour. He will be optimistic about his chances after a strong result recently in Brisbane. If he manages to start well and can push Eubanks on the backfoot during rallies, he could have a significant say in this bout.

Duckworth’s powerful baseline game against Eubanks' strong service hold will make this an intriguing contest at the Dallas Open. Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve in crucial moments and takes their chances will come out on top. The Australian’s gameplay might trouble Eubanks if settles in early during the tie. We may have an upset on the cards if Duckworth brings his A-game to the fore.

Pick: Duckworth to win in three sets.