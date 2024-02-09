Dallas Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron

Date: February 9, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, Dallas, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron preview

Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open.

Top seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Dallas Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Tiafoe faced compatriot Alex Michelsen in the second round. The former went down a break to trail 4-2 in the first set, but bagged the next four games in a row to take the set.

Tiafoe jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set courtesy of a double break. Michelsen fought back as he claimed the next couple of games, but his momentum came to a halt after that. The 26-year-old nabbed the following two games to score a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Giron started off his Dallas Open run with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Nicolas Moreno de Alboran. He then faced sixth seed Max Purcell for a spot in the quarterfinals. A single break of serve in his favor proved to be more than enough for the American to clinch the first set.

Giron struck first in the second set as well to go 3-1 up. With Purcell serving to stay in the match at 5-3, the American broke his opponent's serve one last time for a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Giron 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Frances Tiafoe -225 Marcos Giron +175

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2024 Australian Open.

It wasn't a super flashy match from Tiafoe, but he did just about enough to get past Michelsen. He won 76% of his first serve points and hit 15 winners against just five unforced errors.

Dallas is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Giron, as he has made the last eight here for the third year in a row. He didn't lose his serve even once against Purcell in the previous round, and struck 21 winners in contrast to nine unforced errors.

While Giron won the first match in his rivalry against Tiafoe, he lost the next three in straight sets. Their previous contest at last year's Indian Wells Masters ended with the latter registering a 6-2, 6-2 win, without facing a single break point.

Giron has managed to break Tiafoe's serve just twice in their last three matches. So unless he finds a way to excel during return games, the top seed in Dallas will be backed to continue his journey here.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.