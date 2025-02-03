Dallas Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Shelton returns a serve in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Ben Shelton will take on Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the 2025 Dallas Open on Tuesday.

Shelton captured his first singles title on clay at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston last year. He also reached the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel where Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard beat him in straight sets.

The American will enter the Dallas Open on the back of a remarkable semifinal run at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He outfoxed the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Sonego en route to the last four, but couldn't make his mark against eventual winner Jannik Sinner. The top seed defeated him 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2.

Vukic plays a forehand during the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Aleksandar Vukic, meanwhile, reached the semifinals of the Eastbourne International and the Almaty Open last year, which were his best results on tour. He also reached the third round of the Shanghai Masters, where he lost to Tomas Machac in straight sets.

The Australian will enter the Dallas Open on the back of a third-round finish in Melbourne. He defeated the likes of Damir Dzumhur and Sebastian Korda but came up shy against Jack Draper. The British talent defeated him 6-4, 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(8).

Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Vukic is poised at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Aleksandar Vukic

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Shelton plays a backhand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. He will be keen to keep up the momentum and go one step further at the Dallas Open. The American is known for his potent serve and exceptional athleticism on the court.

Vukic, on the contrary, has chalked up some impressive results in the last 18 months. He will feel gutted to be on the receiving end of a close five-set defeat in Melbourne but would have a lot of positives to take from his run. The Australian has high tactical acumen on the court and a decent all-around game.

Shelton is one of the most promising young players on tour at the moment. He will need to win more events to challenge the top five players on tour and set himself up for the big stage. Considering their record on hard courts and recent results, he should be able to get past Vukic in the first round.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

