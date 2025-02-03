Dallas Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Nakashima plays a forehand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

World No. 41 Brandon Nakashima will take on World No. 67 Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the Dallas Open.

Nakashima had one of the best seasons of his career last year. Apart from semifinal runs in Stuttgart and Hangzhou, he also reached the fourth round of the US Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

The American will enter Dallas on the back of a second round finish in Adelaide and a first round exit in Melbourne. Despite a spirited effort against Ben Shelton, the 21st seed outclassed him in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. Nakashima will be keen to make a deep run on his second appearance at the Dallas Open.

Nishioka celebrates a point in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers- Day 2 - Source: Getty

Yoshihito Nishioka, meanwhile, captured the second ATP title of his career in Atlanta last year. He defeated Jordan Thompson in the finals in a fascinating three-set bout, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International, where he lost to Aleksandar Vukic.

The Japanese will enter Dallas on the back of early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne. He was eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Australian Open, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. Nishioka is making his third appearance in Dallas this year.

Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka leads the head-to-head against Nakashima 1-0. He defeated the American in the 2020 Delray Beach Open.

Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Nakashima in action at the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Source: Getty

Brandon Nakashima is one of the hardest workers on tour. He is consistently improving his skills at the highest level, and it’s showing in his results. The American likes to function from the baseline and has a great temperament on court.

Yoshihito Nishioka, on the contrary, reached his fourth final on the main tour last year. The Japanese player needs to be more consistent to fight for important trophies on tour. He has a versatile all-around game and always has a trick or two up his sleeve during tense moments.

The Dallas crowd can expect a close encounter between two talented players on tour. Nakashima's strong track record in the early rounds, coupled with the home crowd's energy, should see him through to the second round. The American should be able to dig deep and outlast Nishioka.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three-sets.

