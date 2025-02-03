Dallas Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: February 3, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Denis Shapovalov in action at the Adelaide International (Image Source: Getty)

World No. 54 Denis Shapovalov will face World No. 55 Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Dallas Open.The winner of the match will face either top seed Taylor Fritz or Arthur Rinderknech.

Shapovalov last competed at the Australian Open, wherehe reached the second round after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(8). The 25-year-old then faced 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the second round, and put up a tough fight in the first two sets, which the Italian took via tiebreaks. Musetti dominated the final set and won it to register a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-2 win.

Miomir Kecmanovic started the 2025 season with seven wins out of 11 matches so far, notably reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International. The Serb then competed at the Australian Open, where he started with a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Kecmanovic then saw off 18th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round, where he gave 13th seed Holger Rune a tough fight before losing 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6. Next up for the Serb was the Davis Cup qualifiers, where he beat Elmer Moeller 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Rune.

Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Shapovalov leads 4-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the third round of the 2024 Citi Open, with the Canadian winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Denis Shapovalov -165 -1.5 (-125) Over 23.5 (-120) Miomir Kecmanovic +130 +1.5 (-110) Under 23.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

While there isn't much to separate the two players in terms of rankings, Shapovalov has won each of his prior meetings against Kecmanovic. That said, the Serb has a better record so far in 2025 compared to the Canadian (2-3).

Shapovalov had an impressive record on his first serve at the Australian Open, winning 113 out of 139 points (81.3%), serving 29 aces. However, he also produced 15 double faults in each of his matches, something he will be looking to avoid against Kecmanovic. Shapovalov's serve is an asset for him and his backhand will also be a crucial weapon.

Kecmanovic did not have the most impressive first-serve numbers during the Davis Cup qualifiers, winning 66 out of 98 points (67.4%), with five aces and as many double-faults to his name. The Serb has a good defense to counter Shapovalov's intensely attacking style but he doesn't shy away from playing his shots and finishing points early.

While Kecmanovic has produced some promising performances in 2025, Shapovalov has always managed to beat him before and if he replicates the performance he produced in Washington last year, he should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in three sets.

