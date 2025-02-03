Match Details

Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel

Date: February 3, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel preview

Tiafoe in action at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe will face Taro Daniel in the first round of the 2025 Dallas Open on Monday, February 3.

Tiafoe has had an underwhelming start to the new season. With second-round exits at both the Brisbane International and the Australian Open, the American is yet to register consecutive wins this year.

In Brisbane, Tiafoe defeated Adam Walton before falling to Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the second round. His campaign at the Melbourne Major was cut short by Fabian Marozsan, who registered a five-sets win over the American.

Meanwhile, Daniel failed to qualify for the Adelaide International main draw after losing to Manuel Guinard 7-5, 6-4, in the qualifiers. He eventually commenced his 2025 season at the Australian Open, where he faced Tristan Schoolkate in the first round. The Japanese international won the first set but could not hold on to his lead as he suffered a four-sets defeat.

Daniel's campaign at the Dallas Open last year saw him earn a walkover against Constant Lestienne in the opener. He then lost to eventual champion Tommy Paul in the second round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

This will be their second meeting on the tour, with Tiafoe leading the head-to-head 1-0. Their only encounter came at the 2022 Atlanta Open, where the American defeated Daniel 7-5, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -325 Taro Daniel +240

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel prediction

Daniel at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Tiafoe will be keen to turn things around after a slow start to the new season. His win percentage on second serves has been a point of concern, averaging just 50% across both his defeats this year.

Daniel is yet to win a match in 2025. His last win on the ATP tour came at the Shanghai Masters in October. In his Australian Open first-round loss to Schoolkate, the 32-year-old conceded 23 aces. This could prove costly against Tiafoe, who has a strong serve.

Tiafoe is clearly the favorite to win this fixture. Although his recent form has been concerning, the American will not find much trouble to get through the first round. It will be an uphill task for Daniel to overpower his opponent's serve, forehand and physicality.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

