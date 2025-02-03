Match Details
Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel
Date: February 3, 2025
Tournament: Dallas Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)
Prize Money: $2,760,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports
Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel preview
Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe will face Taro Daniel in the first round of the 2025 Dallas Open on Monday, February 3.
Tiafoe has had an underwhelming start to the new season. With second-round exits at both the Brisbane International and the Australian Open, the American is yet to register consecutive wins this year.
In Brisbane, Tiafoe defeated Adam Walton before falling to Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the second round. His campaign at the Melbourne Major was cut short by Fabian Marozsan, who registered a five-sets win over the American.
Meanwhile, Daniel failed to qualify for the Adelaide International main draw after losing to Manuel Guinard 7-5, 6-4, in the qualifiers. He eventually commenced his 2025 season at the Australian Open, where he faced Tristan Schoolkate in the first round. The Japanese international won the first set but could not hold on to his lead as he suffered a four-sets defeat.
Daniel's campaign at the Dallas Open last year saw him earn a walkover against Constant Lestienne in the opener. He then lost to eventual champion Tommy Paul in the second round.
Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel head-to-head
This will be their second meeting on the tour, with Tiafoe leading the head-to-head 1-0. Their only encounter came at the 2022 Atlanta Open, where the American defeated Daniel 7-5, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel prediction
Tiafoe will be keen to turn things around after a slow start to the new season. His win percentage on second serves has been a point of concern, averaging just 50% across both his defeats this year.
Daniel is yet to win a match in 2025. His last win on the ATP tour came at the Shanghai Masters in October. In his Australian Open first-round loss to Schoolkate, the 32-year-old conceded 23 aces. This could prove costly against Tiafoe, who has a strong serve.
Tiafoe is clearly the favorite to win this fixture. Although his recent form has been concerning, the American will not find much trouble to get through the first round. It will be an uphill task for Daniel to overpower his opponent's serve, forehand and physicality.
Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.