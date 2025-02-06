Dallas Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the Dallas Open 2025.

Trending

Tiafoe commenced his campaign in Dallas against Taro Daniel. The American cruised through the first set, and gave away only one game en route to claiming the set. His opponent fought back to take the second set and take the match into a decider.

Tiafoe struck first in the third set to go up a break, and consolidated his lead with a hold of serve to make it 3-1. He later held a couple of match points on Nishioka's serve at 5-3 but let them go to waste. Nevertheless, he served out the match himself in the next game to score a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Nishioka was up against Brandon Nakashima in the first round here. He drew first blood in the opening set to put himself in the lead, and kept his nose in front until the end to capture the set. Neither got a whiff of a break point in the second set, and the Japanese pipped his rival in the tie-break to register a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Nishioka 3-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent meeting at last year's Atlanta Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe

-220 +1.5 (-600)

Over 22.5 (-120)

Yoshihito Nishioka +170

-1.5 (+325)

Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Yoshihito Nishioka at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tiafoe overcame a second set stumble to beat Daniel in his opener. Nishioka played one of his best matches in a while to oust Nakashima. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest.

Tiafoe hasn't won back-to-back matches since his semifinal showing at last year's US Open. Nishioka finds himself in the same boat, and hasn't tallied consecutive victories at an ATP event since his title-winning run at last year's Atlanta Open in July.

Nishioka was in great form that week, and beat Tiafoe for the first time en route to the Atlanta title. The American won their first three matches, two of them on hardcourts, prior to that.

One factor that tilts this contest in Tiafoe's favor is Nishioka's losing streak against top 20 players. The Japanese has lost his last 16 matches against them, with his previous win over a top 20 player coming in January 2023. The American, now ranked 18th, should be able to take advantage of his opponent's shortcomings against top players to advance further.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback