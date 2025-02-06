Dallas Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie preview

Reilly Opelka at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 20 player Reilly Opelka will take on Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Dallas Open 2025.

Trending

Opelka was up against Alexander Shevchenko in his opener here. The first set went down to the wire, and the American edged out his opponent in the tie-break to claim the set. The home favorite had the upper hand when he secured a break of serve in the second set, and maintained a firm grip on his advantage until the end to register a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win.

Alex Michelsen was Norrie's first-round opponent in Dallas. The two were on even footing at the start of the first set. However, the young American raised his level from 2-2 onwards and reeled off four games on the trot to take the set.

Norrie was quick to regroup and started the second set by securing a break of serve. However, Michelsen was able to get back on serve, and the set eventually went to a tie-break. The Brit gained the upper hand in it to clinch the set. He finished the match in a hurry after that and conceded only one game in the third set to wrap up a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 comeback win.

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie leads Opelka 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Brit won their previous encounter at the Delray Beach Open 2022 in two competitive sets.

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka -145 +1.5 (-375) Over 25.5 (-115) Cameron Norrie +110 -1.5 (+240) Under 25.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Opelka's serve did most of the heavy lifting against Shevchenko and set him up for success. He rained down 18 aces, won 83 percent of points on the back of his first serve, and didn't face a single break point. He also extended his winning streak at the Dallas Open to five matches. He won the title here in 2022, and he's competing here for the first time since then.

Norrie snapped his three-match losing skid following his win over Michelsen in the first round. It looked like he would suffer yet another early exit but stepped up his game when it mattered to get over the finish line.

Opelka won his first match against Norrie at the Cincinnati Open 2020 in straight sets. The Brit had the last laugh a year later at the Paris Masters and beat him in the final of the Delray Beach Open in 2022 as well.

However, Norrie hasn't been at his best for a while now and has posted inconsistent results. Opelka started the new season with a runner-up finish in Brisbane, with a win over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals as well. He's slowly inching towards his best form and will be favored to beat the Brit this time.

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback