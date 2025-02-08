  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Dallas Open 2024
  • Dallas Open 2025 SF: Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Dallas Open 2025 SF: Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:42 GMT
Tommy Paul (L) vs Denis Shapovalov (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)
Tommy Paul (L) vs Denis Shapovalov (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: February 8, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov preview

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)
In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Third-seeded Tommy Paul will look to keep his title defense on track at the 2025 Dallas Open when he takes on Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal. The American has had a moderate start to the 2025 season, which has seen him make a semifinal run in Adelaide and have a decent quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Paul started his campaign at the Dallas Open by losing the first set of the event at the hands of Jenson Brooksby. The World No. 9 steadied himself and turned it around, winning 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

The defending champion faced another stern test from an unlikely opponent in World No. 199 Ethan Quinn in the next round. Despite serving for the match in the second set, Paul had to win the match in three sets, winning 6-4, 5-7, and 6-4.

Paul's most convincing performance of the event came in the quarterfinals, winning 7-6 (3), 6-2 against an in-form Reilly Opelka, advancing the last four.

In his first three events in 2025, Denis Shapovalov did not make it past the second round in any of them. He lost against Kei Nishikori in Hong Kong, Marcos Giron in Adelaide, and Lorenzo Musetti in Melbourne.

At the Dallas Open, the Canadian player started with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. His most impressive performance came in the second round, when he won against the top seed Taylor Fritz, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2). In the quarterfinal, the former top 10 player won against sixth-seeded Tomas Machac 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two players is 2-1 in favor of Paul. However, the last time they played, it was Shapovalov who won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2022 Cincinnati Open.

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Tommy PaulTBDTBDTBD
Denis ShapovalovTBDTBDTBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Tommy Paul has an impressive record on indoor hard courts. The American player has three titles on the surface, two of which came last year in Dallas, where he defeated Marcos Giron 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in the final, and another one in Stockholm, where he won 6-4, 6-3 against Grigor Dimitrov.

Shapovalova has a good record on indoor hard courts as well. The Canadian player has reached five finals, winning both his career titles on this surface. The last title came for the former Top 10 player last year at the Belgrade Open, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Hamad Medjedovic.

Shapovalov has shown signs of being in top form, which took him to the Top 10 ranking in the past. However, being the defending champion and recently having broken into the Top 10, Paul will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Pick- Paul to win in three sets

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी