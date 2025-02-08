Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: February 8, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov preview

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Third-seeded Tommy Paul will look to keep his title defense on track at the 2025 Dallas Open when he takes on Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal. The American has had a moderate start to the 2025 season, which has seen him make a semifinal run in Adelaide and have a decent quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

However, Paul started his campaign at the Dallas Open by losing the first set of the event at the hands of Jenson Brooksby. The World No. 9 steadied himself and turned it around, winning 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

The defending champion faced another stern test from an unlikely opponent in World No. 199 Ethan Quinn in the next round. Despite serving for the match in the second set, Paul had to win the match in three sets, winning 6-4, 5-7, and 6-4.

Paul's most convincing performance of the event came in the quarterfinals, winning 7-6 (3), 6-2 against an in-form Reilly Opelka, advancing the last four.

In his first three events in 2025, Denis Shapovalov did not make it past the second round in any of them. He lost against Kei Nishikori in Hong Kong, Marcos Giron in Adelaide, and Lorenzo Musetti in Melbourne.

At the Dallas Open, the Canadian player started with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. His most impressive performance came in the second round, when he won against the top seed Taylor Fritz, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2). In the quarterfinal, the former top 10 player won against sixth-seeded Tomas Machac 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two players is 2-1 in favor of Paul. However, the last time they played, it was Shapovalov who won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2022 Cincinnati Open.

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul TBD TBD TBD Denis Shapovalov TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Tommy Paul has an impressive record on indoor hard courts. The American player has three titles on the surface, two of which came last year in Dallas, where he defeated Marcos Giron 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in the final, and another one in Stockholm, where he won 6-4, 6-3 against Grigor Dimitrov.

Shapovalova has a good record on indoor hard courts as well. The Canadian player has reached five finals, winning both his career titles on this surface. The last title came for the former Top 10 player last year at the Belgrade Open, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Hamad Medjedovic.

Shapovalov has shown signs of being in top form, which took him to the Top 10 ranking in the past. However, being the defending champion and recently having broken into the Top 10, Paul will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Pick- Paul to win in three sets

