Dallas Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (6) Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori preview

Tomas Machac at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Tomas Machac will take on former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori in the first round of the Dallas Open 2025.

Machac's new season started at the United Cup. He lost his first group tie against Casper Ruud but earned a hard-fought win over Hubert Hurkacz in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals. He then made light work of Flavio Cobolli with a 6-1, 6-2 win to book his team's spot in the semifinals.

Machac was on the cusp of victory in the semifinals against Taylor Fritz. He led 7-6 (4), 5-2, and held two match points on his opponent's serve but dropped the next four games, and then retired due to an injury. He reached the third round of the Australian Open and lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He was on Davis Cup duty last week and beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in his only match.

Nishikori started the new season on a strong note and advanced to his first final in six years at the Hong Kong Open. He beat Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie, and Shang Juncheng before losing to Alexandre Muller in the summit clash.

Nishikori rallied from two sets down in the first round of the Australian Open to beat Thiago Monteiro in five sets. He was shown the door by Tommy Paul in the next round. He represented his country in last week's Davis Cup qualifiers as well. While he lost his first singles tie against Jacob Fearnley, he won the decisive singles tie against Billy Harris to book Japan's spot in the next round.

Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori odds

Tomas Machac vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Kei Nishikori at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Machac has a 5-3 record this year, while Nishikori has posted a 6-3 record thus far. The latter finally seems to be in good shape after a string of injuries forced him to have a start-and-stop schedule last year. His run to the final in Hong Kong saw him one-up some notable names such as Shapovalov and Khachanov.

Nishikori has a 3-1 record against top 50 players this year. Machac, meanwhile, hasn't lost to a player ranked outside the top 50, and the Japanese is currently ranked 70th.

Despite his physical issues, Nishikori isn't afraid to slug it out. He improved his record in five-set matches to 29-8 with his win over Monteiro earlier this year. He seems to be hitting his stride once again this year, and while Machac is the higher-ranked player in this match-up, the Japanese's recent form could see him pull off an upset.

Pick: Kei Nishikori to win in three sets.

