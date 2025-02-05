Dallas Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Ethan Quinn

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Ethan Quinn preview

Tommy Paul in action at the Dallas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Third seed and defending champion Tommy Paul will take on Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Dallas Open on February 5, 2025.

Paul entered the ATP 500 event after reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he put up a tough fight against Alexander Zverev. The American's title defense in Dallas started against Jenson Brooksby in the first round, and the latter took the first set via a tiebreak.

However, Paul bounced back to take the second set 6-3 and force the match into a decider. Both players exchanged breaks in the third set but the World No. 9 eventually broke in the final game to register a 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-4 win and qualify for the second round of the Dallas Open.

Ethan Quinn entered the qualifiers of the ATP 500 event after suffering an opening-round exit at a Challenger event in Cleveland. The 20-year-old registered straight-set wins over James Trotter and James Duckworth to qualify for the main draw.

Here, the American faced compatriot Trevor Svajda in the first round and his service break in the fifth game turned out to be decisive, as he clinched the opening set 6-4. Quinn cruised to a 3-0 lead in the second set and eventually went on to win it to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory and a place in the second round of the Dallas Open.

Tommy Paul vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

Paul leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having beaten him 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Hall of Fame Open in 2023.

Tommy Paul vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -550 -4.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-130) Ethan Quinn +375 +4.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Tommy Paul vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Paul will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given his current form. The 27-year-old won 45 out of 62 points (72.6%) on his first serve in his match against Brooksby, serving seven aces while producing four double faults.

Paul has a fine baseline game but his biggest strength is his powerful forehand that helps him dictate points. While the American has a strong defense, he may not need much of it as he will most probably have the upper hand from the start of the match.

Like Tommy Paul, Ethan Quinn also has a pretty solid forehand and will look to make the most out of it. The 20-year-old will be keen to maximize on his service games, having served nine aces in his previous match and winning 33 out of 43 points on his first serve (76.7%). Given Paul's defensive solidity, it will be important for Quinn to produce as flawless a performance as he can to stand a chance of winning.

However, given the way the World No. 9 has looked so far this season, it seems unlikely that he will lose.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.

