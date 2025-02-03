Dallas Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Jenson Brooksby

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Third-seeded Tommy Paul will begin his title defense at the 2025 Dallas Open by taking on compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the first round. 2025 has already been a landmark year for Paul as he broke into the Top 10 for the first time. So far, the American player has a 6-2 win/loss record in 2025.

Paul began his season at the Adelaide International. The American reached the semifinals as the top seed, before losing to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals after a tense three-set battle. Post that, Paul entered the Australian Open as the 12th seed. He put together a decent campaign, reaching his second quarterfinal in Melbourne. He lost to second-seeded Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Jenson Brooksby has returned to the Tour this year after a lengthy ban for missing doping tests. The American player has found it difficult on his return as he has lost both of his matches in 2025 so far.

He began his season with a wildcard at the Australian Open. However, he could not put up much of a fight against the fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz, losing 2-6, 0-6, 3-6. Brooksby then played at the Cleveland Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 to Jeff Wolf in the first round.

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Paul has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Brooksby. The last time these players met, the World No. 9 won the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2023 Australian Open.

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -1000 TBD TBD Jenson Brooksby +550 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Paul came to the 2025 season on the back of a successful 2024 season that saw the American player win three titles. He has a good record on hardcourts, winning three titles from five finals. His last hard-court title came at the Stockholm Open last year, where he won 6-4, 6-3 against Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Meanwhile, Brooskby is a former Top 35 player but has yet to win a title on the ATP Tour. However he is a two-time finalist on hard courts, the last of which was at the Dallas Open in 2022. He lost 6-7 (5), 6-7 (3) to Reilly Opelka in the final.

Paul will be the overwhelming favorite in the upcoming match as he is a Top-10 player in from, and Brooksby has struggled on his comeback to the Tour.

Pick- Paul to win in straight sets

