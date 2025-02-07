Dallas Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Reilly Opelka

Date: February 7, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Reilly Opelka preview

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Third seed and defending champion Tommy Paul will look to keep his title defense alive when he takes on former champion Reilly Opelka in an All-American quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Dallas Open. Paul has an 8-2 record in the 2025 season with a semifinal run at the Adelaide International and a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.

Paul began his title defense at the Dallas Open with a hard-fought 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 win over a returning Jenson Brooksby. In the second round, he faced off against another compatriot Ethan Quinn. In a tight three-set battle, the third seed managed to win the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Against an opponent ranked 199, Paul had to bring his best tennis, winning only three more points than his opponent in the entire match.

Reilly Opelka has had a great start to the 2025 season so far. The American player has already reached one hard-court final at the Brisbane International, where he could not finish his match against Jiri Lehecka due to injury. His win over Novak Djokovic in Brisbane grabbed headlines, signaling his comeback after a long injury break.

At the Dallas Open, Opelka has shown strong performances. He got the better of Alexander Shevchenko in the first round, winning 7-6 (3), 6-4. He faced off against former Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the second round. Despite losing the first set, the American turned it around, winning 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Tommy Paul vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

The head-to-head stands at 0-0 as both players have yet to play each other on the ATP Tour.

Tommy Paul vs Reilly Opelka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul TBD TBD TBD Reilly Opelka TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Tommy Paul vs Reilly Opelka prediction

In his match against Ethan Quinn, Paul won 69 percent of his service points and 34 percent of his return points. However, the defining champion could make only 61 percent of his first serves, which could be difficult against someone like Opelka, a strong server.

In his match against Cameron Norrie, Opelka was at his serving best, hitting 18 aces and winning 82 percent of the first serve points. However, his return game was weak, as he could only break his opponent once in the whole match.

For Opelka to win the match against Paul, he has to get into better positions during his return games to dictate points during long rallies. Meanwhile, Paul needs to be wary of his service games, as even one break of serve might prove fatal against a big server like Opelka.

However, being the defending champion, the World No. 9 should be able to overcome the challenge and reach the semifinal.

Pick- Paul to win in three sets

