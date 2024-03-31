Former World No. 7 Danielle Collins has stunned the tennis fraternity this week with her blockbuster title run at the Miami Open.

Following a frustrating start to the year in the Australian Open, Collins announced her plans to retire at the end of the year. Despite the setback, she remained focused on finding her best form and chalked up quarterfinal appearances in Doha and Austin.

The American entered the Miami Open on the back of a second round exit in the Indian Wells, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. She started her campaign with a hard fought win over Bernarda Pera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The local favorite then outclassed the likes of Elina Avanesyan, Sorana Cirstea, Caroline Garcia and Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the finals, where she faced a stiff test against Elena Rybakina.

Collins had struggled to get past Rybakina in their last three battes on the main tour. This time around, she built on her rich vein of recent form and eliminated the Kazakh in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) to get her hands on the title.

Among the front-runners and dark horses in the Miami Open, Danielle Collins chalked up a phenomenal victory to silence her doubters. She also became the lowest ranked player (No. 53) to claim the title. The American was ranked outside the top 70 in the beginning of the year, but will now enter the top 30 in the WTA ranking update on Monday (April 1).

"It is just really special being in my home state and to have won my first 1000" - Danielle Collins on her emotional victory at the Miami Open

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 15

Danielle Collins opened up on her emotional title-triumph in her home state at the Miami Open this week.

Despite facing tough challenges along the way, Collins only dropped one set throughout the event and outclassed five of the top 30 seeds on her way to claim the crown. The victory marked the biggest achievement of her career so far and her first title on the main tour in almost three years.

Interestingly, Collins was born in Florida. During her time as an aspiring tennis player, she received a scholarship from the University of Florida to pursue her sports management program. She also played one season of college tennis for the Florida Gators. A first WTA 1000 victory on home soil marked a special occasion for the American.

Collins reflected on her recent win and also gushed about the support she received from her close friends and family during matches.

"A lot of emotions out there to have won this tournament, my home state, and the feeling that I've like playing in front of thousands of my best friends. Everywhere I looked, people were supporting me," she said. "There was a woman by my towel box who was encouraging me and pumping me up. And in the other corner, there were other family that was giving me words of encouragement. I've never experienced anything like it and it is just really special being in my home state and to have won my first 1000."

The 30-year-old was also questioned about reversing her decision to retire at the end of the year, but dismissed any such plans of extending her career.

"No, I'm not (smiling). Thank you, though. I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place, because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well," Danielle Collins said in her post-match press conference in the finals. "But like I said, I have some health challenges, and with those health challenges, it makes things for me away from the court a little more difficult. I hope everyone can respect that. It's a very emotional and personal thing. Yeah."