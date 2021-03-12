Marseille 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Jannik Sinner

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview

The quarterfinal round of the 2021 Open 13 Provence will see a rematch from last year's tournament featuring Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

The Russian came through a straight-sets win over Belarus' Egor Gerasimov late on Thursday to enter his second quarterfinal of the year. Sinner, meanwhile, booked his last eight spot with a win over Hugo Gaston.

Jannik Sinner

The youngster was at his sharpest in the win over Gaston, winning an incredible 90% points behind his first serve. He also managed to break his opponent on five occasions and was dominant throughout.

The result is especially significant as it would have heaped him moving past the tight three-set losses that he has had to suffer through in his last two main draw appearances.

He will need his serve and groundstrokes to work as well as they did against Gaston if he wishes to put up a strong fight against the top seed.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Medvedev has only lost two matches this season.

Advertisement

The round of 16 meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner is the only time the two have played each other on tour. The Russian scored a three-set win on that occasion and leads 1-0 head-to-head.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Daniil Medvedev has gotten off to a flying start in the new season. Barring a first-round exit at the Rotterdam Open last month, he has looked strong in all his matches and will enter this contest as a firm favorite as well.

The Russian didn't need to spend a lot of time to find his stride in his first match. He was back to his confident self against an in-form opponent and barely put a foot wrong.

Jannik Sinner will have to rely heavily on his strengths and not give away anything for free. If the Italian can find a way to get under his opponent's skin, he could well succeed in extracting a few unforced errors.

That said, Medvedev has proven a hard nut to crack in recent matches. Unless Sinner puts up a tactically flawless performance - akin to Dusan Lajovic's showing at Rotterdam - he will have a hard time coming through this match.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win three sets