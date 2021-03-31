Maimi Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Date: March 31, 2021
Tournament: Miami Open 2021
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Miami, Florida
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor
Prize money: $3,340,000
Match timing: Not before 8.30 pm local time, 6 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview
Daniil Medvedev continued his fine run of form into the 2021 Miami Open, having taken out American Frances Tiafoe in a resounding straight-sets win on Tuesday.
The Russian, who had to dig deep in his third-round matchup against Alexie Popyrin, seemed to have rediscovered his form and was able to close out a relatively easy win against Tiafoe.
Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut has had a bit of a mixed start to the season, but looks to have finally found his form during his finals run in Qatar.
The Spaniard was given a walkover in his opener of the tournament here, but has had to fight hard in his two matches since. He did extremely well to hold his nerve in his round of 16 clash against Isner to secure his spot in the last eight.
Bautista Agut does have a powerful game that could trouble the best, but he will be under constant pressure from Medvedev's return.
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head
Roberto Bautista Agut leads Daniil Medvedev 2-0 in head-to-head matchups. Their latest encounter came on the hardcourts of Cincinnati in 2020, where the Spaniard prevailed in three sets.
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction
Daniil Medvedev has been in fine form all season and will enter this contest as a favorite despite his lopsided record against Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Russian has had the occasional meltdown this season, but he has managed to bounce back just as quickly.
Medvedev's match against Popyrin, where he battled severe cramps in the third set, seemed to have served him well as he was able to put up a strong showing in the next round.
Holding serve will be key for Medvedev given the quality of his opponent's return.
Bautista Agut will need to keep the pressure on Medvedev throughout the match. But with the Russian's current form, it will take a special effort from the Spaniard to extend his lead in head-to-head matchups.
Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in two tight sets.