Daniil Medvedev says his dream match is facing Nadal on clay, calls his victory over Djokovic in Cincinnati his best win at a Masters 1000 event

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev recently spoke to the ATP on a variety of topics, right from his dream match at a Masters 1000 event to his most cherished victory on the men's tour.

Medvedev is currently participating at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Russian is coming off a victory at the National Bank Open, where he beat first-time finalist Reilly Opelka in the final to claim his fourth Masters 1000 trophy.

During the interaction with the ATP, Medvedev was asked what his dream match at a Masters 1000 event would be. The Russian responded by saying he would like to play Rafael Nadal at one of the claycourt tournaments, but in the same breath admitted that he didn't fancy his chances of taking down the Spaniard.

"I would like to play Rafa at one of the clay-court tournaments. I probably would not have many chances, but it is a great challenge to play Rafa on clay," Medvedev said.

Medvedev and Nadal have only faced off once at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The Spaniard defeated the Russian on the hardcourts of the 2019 Canada Masters. The two have never met on clay.

In that context, Medvedev said he wanted to take on the daunting task of facing Nadal on clay, since they had never locked horns on the surface before.

"I didn’t have this moment so far, so it would be a great match. I want the challenge that is almost impossible to make, but there are people who made it — people of my age — so I want to try." Medvedev said.

Medvedev was then asked about his biggest win in a Masters 1000 event. The Russian pointed out that his best win came against Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Masters in 2019. On that occasion, Medvedev came back from a set down to beat the then-defending champion in the semifinals.

"Of course there are a lot, but I would say the win over Novak in Cincinnati [in 2019] because that allowed me to go into the final and to win the tournament. I lost the first set and I was crazy tired after everything that was going on in that summer of 2019. I managed to step up and beat him in a good way," Medvedev said.

"My favourite Masters 1000 is Shanghai, because I have good memories from there" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev won the 2019 Shanghai Rolex Masters

During the course of the conversation, Medvedev was also asked about his favorite Masters 1000 venue and which tournament he would most like to win next.

The Russian claimed that Shanghai is his favorite place to play an ATP Masters 1000 event since he has fond memories of the city.

"My favourite Masters 1000 is Shanghai, because I have good memories from there. I played a Challenger there first. It was my best result [at a] Challenger [at the time], [I reached] the semi-finals. I really liked the city. I was enjoying the city and life there and then I won my Masters 1000 there. It made it even better. I think I stayed in probably the best hotel in my life in Shanghai. Everything there is perfect," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also admitted that he would like to win the Miami Masters in the near future, as it is currently his second favorite Masters 1000 event.

"I would say Miami. I really like the tournament, maybe it is my second favorite Masters 1000. I am not sure. I really like the city and I really like the tournament, so I would say this one. The first time I [went to Miami], I really liked how it is located," he said.

"There is an ocean all over the place. You can go from island to island through the bridges. [There are] beaches everywhere. I really enjoyed it from the first time," Medvedev added.

