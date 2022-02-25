Daniil Medvedev set to become tallest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings

Daniil Medvedev will be the new World No. 1 when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday. Novak Djokovic's surprise quarter-final exit at the 2022 Dubai Open put an end to his reign at the top.

Medvedev, who is playing in Acapulco this week, will become the third Russian to reach the top position in the ATP Rankings. Yevgeny Kafelnikov was the first to do so, becoming World No. 1 way back in 1999. He was followed by Marat Safin, who held the top spot for a total of nine weeks in 2000-01.

Medvedev, however, is on his way to set a new record by becoming the tallest player to be ranked at No. 1. At 6 feet and 6 inches (198 cm), the Russian finds himself in pole position, ahead of Safin, who at 6 feet and 4 inches previously held the record.

At 6 feet and 3 inches, Kafelnikov, Andy Murray, Gustavo Kuerten, Carlos Moya and Boris Becker were all tied for second.

By dislodging the Serb, Medvedev has also ensured he becomes the first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Murray) to be ranked World No. 1 in nearly two decades.

The last player to achieve the feat was Andy Roddick, way back in February 2004.

Daniil Medvedev could extend his lead over Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings

Daniil Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open in Acapulco

Medvedev, who currently sits at 8,525 points, has a 60 point lead over Djokovic. He will have a chance to extend his lead over the Serb with a deep run at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, which is currently underway in Acapulco.

Seeded no. 1 at the ATP 500 tournament, the Russian would earn 410 ranking points if he were to lift the title at the end of the week. But he will have to get past a loaded field that still features recently-crowned Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal and fellow top-10 player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev will square off against Nadal in the semifinals in Acapulco.

