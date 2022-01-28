Daniil Medvedev sets up a final showdown with Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2022

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to advance to the 2022 Australian Open final. This is his second time reaching the summit clash at the Melbourne Major and the fourth Grand Slam final overall. The Russian was the better player throughout the match and completely outclassed his opponent towards the end.

The World No. 2 defeated Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second consecutive final at the Australian Open.

With his win over Tsitsipas, Medvedev advanced to the final where he will square off against 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal.

Both players made a strong start to the match, holding serve to take the first set to a tie-break. The exception being the tenth game, where the Russian had four break points but failed to convert any.

Tsitsipas took a 4-1 lead in the tie-break, but the World No. 2 quickly leveled proceedings. With both players back on serve, the Greek faced set point at 5-6, which he lost due to a forehand error, allowing his opponent to win the opening set.

Tsitsipas didn't let that affect him though, as he started the second set by securing a break and holding his serve to lead 2-0. Medvedev leveled the score in the sixth game, needing four break points to do so. With the score at 3-3, both players held their serve over the next two games.

However, while serving at 4-4, the Russian was broken. Tsitsipas stepped up to serve at 5-4, clinching the set at his third opportunity and leveling the match at one set apiece.

At the start of the third set, the fourth seed had a couple of chances to secure an early break, but squandered them. Both players then held their serve until the end of the set.

With Tsitsipas serving to stay in the set at 4-5, Medvedev sensed an opportunity to apply pressure and quickly went 0-40 up. The fourth seed saved the first set point when the World No. 2 hit a forehand error, but committed a forehand error himself to lose the game and the set.

Medvedev was at his best in the fourth set. He broke Tsitsipas' serve twice, in the fourth and sixth games, to take a 5-1 lead and easily served out the match from there.

He's now into his fourth (and second consecutive) Grand Slam final. The Russian also has an opportunity to become the new World No. 1 if he wins the summit clash against Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is himself seeking a record-breaking 21st Major.

With history on the line for both players, it promises to be a fantastic final.

