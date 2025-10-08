  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Shanghai Masters 2025
  • Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:02 GMT
Daniil Medvedev (L) Alex de Minaur (R) | Getty
Daniil Medvedev (L) Alex de Minaur (R) | Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Alex de Minaur

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty
Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty

De Minaur, ranked No. 7, has put together a consistent and impressive 50-18 record this season. The Australian has been one of the most reliable performers on hard courts, winning the ATP 500 title in Washington and finishing runner-up in Rotterdam earlier in the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Medvedev, on the other hand, has endured a turbulent year. The former World No. 1 sits at No. 18 with a 33-20 record, struggling for consistency and suffering numerous early exits.

Despite flashes of his old brilliance, like reaching the final in Halle and a few strong runs at Masters events, his season has been overshadowed by dips in form and on-court frustrations. Still, the Russian remains a tough opponent capable of turning things around when his rhythm clicks.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Medvedev and De Minaur are set to meet for the 12th time in their careers at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, in the quarterfinals. Medvedev leads their head-to-head 7-4, but De Minaur has closed the gap in recent years, winning four of their last seven meetings.

Their rivalry has spanned multiple surfaces and stages, from the discontinued ATP Cup to Grand Slams and Masters events. In their most recent clash at Monte-Carlo earlier this season, De Minaur dominated 6-2, 6-2. Medvedev, however, triumphed at last year’s ATP Finals 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Daniil Medvedev
Alex de Minaur
Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty
Alex de Minaur at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty

After the US Open, De Minaur delivered a strong run of form. He defeated top players like Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik at the Laver Cup and reached the Beijing semifinals, where he fell to Jannik Sinner.

Ad

In Shanghai, he won three straight-set matches over Ugo Carabelli, Kamil Majchrzak, and Nuno Borges to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Medvedev reached the semifinals in Beijing with dominant wins over Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Cameron Norrie, but retired in a tight match against Learner Tien.

In Hangzhou, he was upset by Yibing Wu in the quarterfinals. In Shanghai, he advanced to the quarterfinals after wins over Dalibor Svrcina, Davidovich Fokina, and a tough battle against rising American Tien.

Ad

De Minaur is poised to edge out Medvedev in a tight three-set battle. With strong post-US Open form, the Aussie's confidence is high. Medvedev, while solid, has shown vulnerability with his recent retirement and overall form.

Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur betting tips

Tip 1: De Minaur to win in three sets

Tip 2: Total games over 22.5

Tip 3: Medvedev to win over 10.5 games

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications