Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Fixture: (16) Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Daniil Medvedev at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

Medvedev commenced his quest for a second title in Shanghai with a 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of Dalibor Svrcina. He then beat 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (5), and finally snapped his losing skid against Learner Tien with a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-1 win.

Medvedev was up against seventh seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. After a marathon match against Tien, he didn't allow the Aussie to run him ragged. A single break of serve in each set helped the Russian score a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Rinderknech got a lucky break in the first round, advancing further despite losing the first set due to Hamad Medjedovic's retirement. He went on an upset spree over the next three rounds, beating 28th seed Alex Michelsen, third seed Alexander Zverev and 15th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Rinderknech took on 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the semifinals. The Frenchman wasn't in a mood to slow down his string on upsets. He outplayed Auger-Aliassime in crucial moments and bagged the only two service breaks of the contest to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Medvedev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous encounter at the US Open 2022 in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rindernech odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Arthur Rinderknech at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Medvedev lost three consecutive matches to end the North American swing, capping it off with a first-round exit from the US Open. He has staged a pretty remarkable turnaround since then, improving his results with every tournament in Asia. He made the quarterfinals in Hangzhou, the semifinals in Beijing, and now the semifinals in Shanghai as well.

Medvedev won 79 percent of his first serve points against de Minaur, and erased all six break points that he faced. He also struck 25 winners compared to 13 unforced errors. He will now aim to reach his first Masters 1000 final since his runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters 2024.

Rinderknech is having the best two weeks of his career, progressing to his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal. He didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round. His win over Auger-Aliassime was also his third consecutive win over a top 20 player.

The Frenchman has scored seven top 20 wins since the start of June, trailing only Carlos Alcaraz during this period, who has nine wins. With Medvedev slowly finding his best form once again, Rinderknech's dream run could be on its last legs. The Russian showed glimpses of his former self during his win over de Minaur. If he plays at a similar level once again, then he should be able to book his place in the final.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech betting tips

Tip 1: Daniil Medvedev to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 22 games.

