Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Almaty Open 2025 Final

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Corentin Moutet

Date: October 19, 2025

Tournament: Almaty Open

Round: Final

Venue: Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,055,255

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview

Daniil Medvedev at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on eighth seed Corentin Moutet in the final of the Almaty Open 2025.

Medvedev beat Adam Walton and Fabian Marozsan in straight sets to set up a semifinal showdown with qualifier James Duckworth. A closely contested first set slipped out of the Russian's grasp despite having a couple of set points in the tie-break. Nevertheless, he got his act together rather quickly, breaking his opponent's serve thrice after that for a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2 win.

Moutet didn't drop a set en route to the semifinals, ousting Bernard Tomic, Alexander Shevchenko and Jan-Lennard Struff along the way. He was up against sixth seed Alex Michelsen for a spot in the championship round.

The Frenchman was off to a slow start, dropping the first three games of the opening set. He then bagged the next three games to even the score, and went on another three-game run towards the end to clinch the set. While Moutet initially squandered his break advantage in the second set, he didn't make the same mistake twice. He held on to his subsequent lead for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Moutet won their previous meeting at the Citi DC Open 2025 in Washington in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -250 +1.5 (-700)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Corentin Moutet +200 -1.5 (+375)

Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Corentin Moutet at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have advanced to their second final of the season. Medvedev is looking to capture his first title since his triumph at the Italian Open 2023, while Moutet is bidding to claim his maiden ATP title. While the Russian dropped his very first set of the tournament in the previous round, he didn't lose his serve even once.

Medvedev has lost his serve just once across his three matches here. His serve, which has let him down quite often these days, is looking pretty sharp once again. Moutet has advanced to the final without conceding a single set. He rallied from a set down to beat Medvedev in Washington earlier this year.

Medvedev has a 26-14 record on hardcourts this year, and 11 of those wins have come in the past month. He has thrived in Asia after an underwhelming summer in North America, posting a poor 4-4 record there. Moutet, on the other hand, has a 16-10 record on hardcourts this year. The Russian seems to be back to his best after a period of struggles, and will be favored to end his title drought on Sunday.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet betting tips

Tip 1: Daniil Medvedev to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.

