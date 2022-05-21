French Open 2022: Facundo Bagnis vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Facundo Bagnis vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: May 23, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecasts: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Facundo Bagnis vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Medvedev in action on claycourt

Argentine Facundo Bagnis will take on World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Facundo Bagnis didn't have a very good hardcourt season and made early exits from the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami Masters. The World No. 98 has looked much better on claycourts. He made the quarterfinals of the Chile Open and won the inaugural Pereira Challenger Series in Colombia.

Bagnis defeated Facundo Mena 6-3, 6-3 in the final to lift his first title of the year. He played two more events on the ATP Challenger tour. However, Bagnis couldn't progress further than the round-of-32 in Buenos Aires or Mexico.

He will be entering the French Open after an unfortunate first-round exit at the Geneva Open. He was forced to retire against Nikoloz Basilashvilli due to a calf injury.

Daniil Medvedev had a strong start to the 2022 season, reaching the Australian Open final. He was two sets to love up against Rafael Nadal, who made a blistering comeback to win the match 2-6, 6-7(5). 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The 26-year-old continued his good form at the Mexican Open and eased his way into the semifinals of the event to clinch the World No. 1 spot. He fell short to Nadal once again, losing to the Spaniard in straight sets.

The Russian fared poorly at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. Gael Monfils scored a three-set victory over Medvedev in the third round at Indian Wells. The Russian needed to reach the semifinals in Miami to reclaim the top spot in the rankings, having lost it at Indian Wells. However, the reigning US Open champion lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

Medvedev will only be playing his second match since his comeback. He was dealing with a hernia for a few months before deciding to undergo surgery to fix his injury after the Miami Masters. He was on the sidelines for six weeks before returning to the Geneva Open, where he lost to Richard Gasquet in the second round (first round bye).

Facundo Bagnis vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

This will be the first time Medvedev and Bagnis face off against each other, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Facundo Bagnis vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Name Match Odds Total Games Handicap Bets Facundo Bagnis +500 32.5(-115) +6.5(+110) Daniil Medvedev -800 32.5 (-120) -6.5(-155)

Facundo Bagnis vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Bagnis will be entering the match as the underdog against the World No. 2. The claycourt specialist will fancy his chances against the Russian, who has historically struggled on clay. The Argentine likes to take the ball early and open up the court with his forehand, but the Russian has great court coverage and will likely get the ball across the court.

Fitness could also be an issue for the Argentine after being forced to retire in his last match in Geneva. If he has made an adequate recovery, he could have a chance against the Russian.

Even though clay is not Medvedev's favorite surface to play on, he is still capable of a good performance on the red dirt and will be in the mix to have a deep run at Roland Garros. Medvedev will want to dictate points from the baseline since he's not had much success at the net.

A lower-ranked claycourt specialist is a good test to start off his campaign at the Paris Major and Medvedev shouldn't have any problems getting past the Argentine.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan