Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Almaty Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) James Duckworth
Date: October 18, 2025
Tournament: Almaty Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,055,255
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth preview
Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on qualifier James Duckworth in the semifinals of the Almaty Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Medvedev kicked off his run in Almaty with a 7-5, 7-6 (0) win over Adam Walton, avenging his prior loss to the Aussie at the Cincinnati Open a couple of months ago. He was up against Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals.
A competitive first set went Medvedev's way after he managed to snag the only break of serve in the set. It was one-way traffic in the Russian's direction after that, who broke Marozsan's serve twice in the second set to register a 7-5, 6-2 win.
Duckworth booked his spot in the main draw with wins over Saba Purtseladze and Mikhail Kukushkin. He beat Ugo Blanchet 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, and fought past seventh seed Gabriel Diallo in three sets to book a quarterfinal date with third seed Flavio Cobolli.
Duckworth landed the first blow in the opening set, going up a break to put himself in the driver's seat. He kept a tight leash on his lead until the end to take the set. He was all over Cobolli in the next set, breaking his serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth head-to-head
Medvedev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Canadian Open 2021 in straight sets.
Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth prediction
After a disappointing North American swing, Medvedev has rediscovered his mojo in Asia. He started his trek in the continent with a quarterfinal finish in Hangzhou, followed by back-to-back semifinal appearances at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters. He has now advanced to the last four of a tournament for the third consecutive time.
However, Medvedev will be having a sense of deja vu considering his next opponent. Duckworth came through the qualifying rounds and took out a couple of seeded players en route to the semifinals. The Russian lost to Arthur Rinderknech at the Shanghai Masters, who also beat a host of big names to reach the final.
After falling shy of reaching the final in his last two tournaments, Medvedev will be keen to get over the finish line this time. He beat Duckworth quite easily during his title-winning run at the Canadian Open 2021. While he's far from the level he displayed back then, he should still be able to handle whatever the Aussie throws at him.
Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.
Daniil Medvedev vs James Duckworth betting tips
Tip 1: Daniil Medvedev to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.