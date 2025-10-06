Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025 

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview

Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will take on Learner Tien in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Medvedev has struggled to find his rhythm this year. After a runner-up finish in Halle, he reached the quarterfinals in Hangzhou and semifinals in Beijing. The Russian also participated in the US Open but lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Medvedev started his campaign in Shanghai with a routine victory against Dalibor Svrcina. He then eliminated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round, 6-3, 7-6(5). The 29-year-old won 91% of his first serve points and only faced one break point against Fokina.

Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien, meanwhile, has settled in quickly on the main tour. After a fourth round appearance in Toronto, he reached the quarterfinals in Hangzhou and secured a runner-up finish in Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in China Open final.

The American has started his campaign in Shanghai by cruising past Miomir Kecmanovic and Corentin Moutet in the first two rounds. He then brushed aside Cameron Norrie in the third, 7-6(4), 6-3. Tien won 73% of his first serve points and saved eight break points against Norrie.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Tien leads the head-to-head against Medvedev 2-0. He defeated the Russian most recently in the 2025 China Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -286 -3.5(-120) Under 21.5(+106) Learner Tien +245 +3.5(+100) Over 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien prediction

Medvedev at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Medvedev has recovered well after his frustrating loss in the US Open this year. The Russian tried to keep the points short, which seems to be working in his favour. He put up a flawless performance against Davidovich Fokina and will be eager to maintain that level in Shanghai.

Tien, on the other hand, continued his rich vein of form this week. Despite trailing against Moutet and Kecmanovic, the American showed his hunger by outlasting both players in Shanghai. He's defeated Medvedev twice this year and will have a psychological edge entering the fourth round on Wednesday.

Medvedev will be desperate to lay a glove on Tien during their third meeting this year. He's yet to drop a set this week and should be able to enter the last eight in Shanghai.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have less than 25 games.

Tip 2: Medvedev to register more aces than Tien.

