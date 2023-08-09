Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Canadian Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Matteo Arnaldi

Date: August 9, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Daniil Medvedev in action at Wimbledon 2023

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday (August 9).

Medvedev has had a pretty impressive 2023 season so far, with 46 wins out of 55 matches. He has won five titles, including two Masters 1000 events in Miami and Rome.

The Russian's most recent appearance on the ATP tour came at Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals for the very first time in his career with wins over Arthur Fery, Adrian Mannarino, Marton Fucsovics, Jiri Lehecka, and Christopher Eubanks. He ultimately lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.

Medvedev was scheduled to compete at the Citi Open but withdrew from the tournament before entering the Canadian Open. He received a walkover to the second round by virtue of being among the top eight seeds.

Matteo Arnaldi, meanwhile, has won 10 out of 18 matches so far this season, with his best performance being a semifinal appearance at the Croatia Open in Umag.

The Italian then entered the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open and won his opening match 6-4, 6-4 against Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach the final qualifier. Here, he was up against Matija Pecotic and registered another win by the same margin to book his place in the main draw.

Arnaldi faced local boy Vasek Pospisil in the opening round and found himself a break down early in the opening set. However, the 22-year-old bounced back and broke serve twice to take the set 6-4 and lead the match. The Italian broke serve in the third game of the second set and this turned out to be decisive as he won 6-4 to book his place in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Medvedev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten the Italian 6-4, 6-2 at this year's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -800 -4.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (-105) Matteo Arnaldi +500 +4.5 (+115) Under 20.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given his performances on hardcourt so far this season.

The Russian is among the very best players on the surface and his efficiency will no doubt make things very difficult for Arnaldi. Medvedev's on-court movement, serve, counterpunching skills, and swift transitions from defense to offense and vice versa, will come in handy.

Arnaldi served 10 aces in his first-round win over Vasek Pospisil and will be eager to produce more of those against the World No. 3. The Italian will have to be aggressive and bring on his A-game if he is to stand a chance of making things difficult for the in-form Medvedev.

The Russian will be eager to start the US Open Series strongly and given his current form, it's hard to see him not come out on top against Arnaldi.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.