Charleston 2021: Danka Kovinic vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Volvo Car Open

Match details

Fixture: Danka Kovinic vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 11April 2021

Tournament: Volvo Car Open 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Green clay

Prize money: $823,000

Match timing: Not before 1 pm local time, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Danka Kovinic vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Danka Kovinic continued her solid run at the 2021 Charleston Open by scoring yet another assured win over a seeded player - this time Ons Jabeur - last night. The 26-year-old needed a little over an hour to dismiss the 12th seed and book a spot in her biggest final yet.

Awaiting Kovinic in the summit clash is Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, who herself registered a straight-sets win over the in-form Paula Badosa.

Veronika Kudermetova

Kudermetova made a strong start to the season, with a first appearance in a final at the Abu Dhabi Open. But she couldn't quite manage to sustain her momentum, and has recorded a few early exits in big tournaments since.

That said, most of her losses this year have come at the hands of quality opponents. Moreover, the Russian did manage to hold her own against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

Here in Charleston Kudermetova has had a great opportunity with a rather open-looking draw, and she will be eyeing a first WTA crown.

Danka Kovinic vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Danka Kovinic has put her big serve and groundstrokes to good use all week.

Veronika Kudermetova leads Danka Kovinic in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian took the duo's only prior meeting - which came at the 2019 Shenzhen Open - in a hard-fought but straight-sets win.

Danka Kovinic vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

The gap in the rankings notwithstanding, this match seems to be headed for a close finish. And that's largely due to the sort of form that both players have shown heading into the final.

Danka Kovinic in particular has been impressive in the way she has handled her big matches. Having only won two matches all season prior to Charleston, the Montenegrin has managed an incredible turnaround for herself on the green clay.

Kovinic has always been a great defensive player and mover. But this week she has surprised her opponents with a newfound level of aggression behind her serve and groundstrokes.

The 26-year-old will be up against some big-hitting from Veronika Kudermetova's side of the court, but she has been efficient in dealing with pace all week. Kovinic has the experience to thrive in big situations too; if she can manage to hold her nerve in the tight situations, she might walk away with her first career title on Sunday.

Predictions: Danka Kovinic to win in three sets.