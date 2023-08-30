Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Date: Thursday, August 31

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview

Thirteenth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on World No. 101 Sofia Kenin in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

The Russian has had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 30 wins from 50 matches and runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 2 and the Eastbourne International. She also reached the semifinals at the Charleston Open.

The 26-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Canada Open and a third-round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a sensational comeback win over Alycia Parks, outlasting the highly-rated American in a three-set contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

On the other hand, Sofia Kenin has made an encouraging start to the season, amassing 18 wins from 33 matches and a semifinal run at the Hobart International. She also reached the third round at Wimbledon, which was her last appearance on the main tour.

The American began her campaign in New York with a hard-fought win over Ana Bogdan, outplaying the Romanian in straight sets 7-6 (2), 6-4. She will be determined to make a significant impact at the US Open.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 2-1. However, Kasatkina defeated the American most recently at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -250 +1.5(-650) Over 20.5(-135) Sofia Kenin +190 -1.5(+375) Under 20.5(-105)

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin prediction

The second round of the US Open 2023 brings an exciting matchup between thirteenth seed Daria Kasatkina and determined World No. 101, Sofia Kenin. With both players aiming to progress further in this prestigious Grand Slam event, their clash promises to be a gripping battle.

Kasatkina, known for her versatility and finesse, possesses a wide range of shots that can trouble any opponent. Her ability to mix up her game with slices, drop shots, and well-placed groundstrokes often keeps her opponents off balance.

Moreover, the Russian's strong defensive skills and exceptional court coverage allow her to retrieve an extra ball at times.

On the other side of the net, Kenin brings her aggressive baseline game to the table. Kenin's powerful groundstrokes and relentless attacking style can overpower her opponents. She possesses a strong forehand and a solid backhand, which she uses to dictate play and take control of rallies.

The American's competitive spirit and fighting mentality make her a tough opponent to break down. However, the tie will be tilted towards Kasatkina. Her ability to neutralize Kenin's power with her defensive skills and exploit her opponent's weaknesses could give her the edge in this encounter.

Kenin's precise shot-making skill and resilience cannot be underestimated but given the Russian's current form and performance in Major events, she should be able to tackle them and sneak through to the next round.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.