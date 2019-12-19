David Ferrer calls Barcelona 2020 lineup featuring Nadal, Thiem and Medvedev a "dream"

Dominic Thiem won his maiden Barcelona title in 2019

What's the story?

With the 2020 season almost upon us, we are starting to get an idea of who will be playing at which tournament through the first few months of the season. While all the stars are expected to play the Masters 1000s and the Grand Slams, as far as the smaller tournaments are concerned it is always interesting to find out who will play where.

We know now that the Barcelona Open, an ATP 500 clay-court event, will feature several world-class talents in the 2020 edition of the tournament. And that has made the recently-retired David Ferrer of Spain, who is also the tournament director, quite pleased.

In case you didn't know...

The Barcelona Open occurs at the end of April and makes up one of the many clay-court tournaments played during this part of the season. Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal has won the most titles at the ATP event, with a stupendous 11 titles to his name, including two of the last three editions.

The heart of the matter

Ferrer recently expressed his joy that so many top 10 players will feature in the lineup for next year's event.

"There are two of the best four players in the world and seeing them together again in Barcelona it's almost a dream, and I do not exaggerate," Ferrer said.

"It's news that shows the depth of the tournament, where the best players of every era competed," he added.

The event will see defending champion Dominic Thiem compete in a field that has 11-time champion Nadal, along with Daniil Medvedev and Kei Nishikori. Nadal was unable to make it 12 titles in 2019, with Thiem beating the Spaniard in straight sets in the semi-finals before beating Medvedev in the final to claim the title.

What's next?

Although Nadal is still the favourite to win in 2020, there is every chance that another player could upset the King of Clay, just as Thiem did last year.