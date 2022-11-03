Debunking Nick Kyrgios's claims that he would have qualified for the ATP Tour Finals with Wimbledon points

Nick Kyrgios has been rather active on social media lately, lamenting that he would have qualified for the 2022 ATP Tour Finals if not for the establishment's decision to strip Wimbledon of all ranking points.

The Australian reached his maiden Grand Slam final at SW19 this year, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. It was considered by many to be the most motivated Kyrgios has been at a tournament since forever, and the former World No. 13 was even pegged by many to shock Djokovic in the summit clash.

However, the Serb proved once more why Wimbledon was his fortress, defending his title in style to bring up his 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic also did not score any ranking points for his troubles but managed to get into the Year-end Championships by virtue of the Slam champion exception rule.

So, would Nick Kyrgios really have qualified for the tournament like he claims? Firstly, a Grand Slam runner-up receives 1,200 ranking points for their result, 800 less than what the winner stands to earn. At the moment, the Australian has 1,870 points and lies in 22nd position in the Race to Turin.

With the additional 1,200 hypothetical points from Wimbledon, he would have had 3,070 points. Unfortunately, that would not have been enough for the 27-year-old to seal his spot in Turin, as the current cut-off is 3,530 points. Andrey Rublev qualified in seventh place with as many points, completing the line-up for the season-ending event.

In fact, even if Nick Kyrgios had won Wimbledon instead of Novak Djokovic, he would not have been able to get into the ATP Tour Finals, as he finished just outside the Top-20, which is where he would have had to finish in order to make use of the Slam champion exemption.

The Aussie could have qualified, however, with better results during the North American hardcourt swing and only has himself to blame. After winning the Citi Open, the World No. 22 crashed out of the Canadian Masters and the Cincinnati Masters rather hastily.

The US Open saw Kyrgios reach the quarterfinals, where he was unexpectedly upset by Karen Khachanov. The 27-year-old was seen in action after that at the Japan Open, where he suffered an injury just before the quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz and had to give a walkover to the American.

The Australian did not play any events after that, such as the Tel Aviv Open or the Astana Open -- where Djokovic secured his spot in the ATP Tour Finals. Nor did he compete at the Swiss Indoors Basel and the Paris Masters due to injury, pulling out of them all and ending his season. Had he been able to compete in them, Kyrgios would have likely been able to qualify for the Year-end Championships, or come closer at least.

Nick Kyrgios will be going to Turin regardless for the Doubles ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Australian Open

Regardless, Nick Kyrgios will be traveling to Turin anyway for the ATP Tour Finals, albeit in the doubles competition alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. Interestingly, the Aussie pair have qualified through the same Slam champion exemption as Novak Djokovic, thanks to their Australian Open title.

With 3,150 points to their name, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are in the No. 8 spot in the Doubles Race. However, they have been selected to enter the Year-end Championships ahead of sixth-placed Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

